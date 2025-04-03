Ivyngton Inc. Launches Everest: A Revolutionary Equity Freelancing Platform Transforming Work and Decentralizing Silicon Valley
Equity-first transactions will redefine freelance work by enabling the execution of business ideas without upfront capital, while decentralizing Silicon Valley.
Abilene, TX, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ivyngton Inc. announces the launch of Everest, an innovative equity freelancing platform designed to redefine the gig economy and startup ecosystem. Founded by 26-year-old British CEO Gabriel Saint-Martin, Ivyngton is breaking new ground by allowing freelancers to earn equity in the companies they help build, while ensuring payment protection on equity payments. This enables execution of business ideas without startup capital, and decentralizes the traditional Silicon Valley model by creating a global network of equity trading hubs.
Everest represents the evolution of freelance work into a more dynamic, equity-based partnership, where independent professionals — ranging from software developers and designers to marketers — can transform their contributions into a lasting stake in a startup’s future success. By shifting from one-off payments to an equity-first model, Everest not only offers potentially life-changing rewards for its users but also fosters a deeper sense of ownership and commitment among partners.
Traditional freelancing has long been defined by transactional relationships where workers trade their time and expertise for fixed fees and are treated as disposable. Everest upends this model by converting freelance gigs into equity investments, thereby transforming every project into a partnership. This approach ensures that every hour invested by a freelancer becomes a share in the long-term growth of the startup.
Gabriel Saint-Martin explains, “Our vision with Everest is to turn freelancers into true partners. Instead of merely earning a fee, our partners have skin in the game. If a startup succeeds, everyone who contributed will share in its success, as ensured by Everest’s Equity Protection.” This paradigm shift incentivizes higher quality work and a stronger dedication to the project at hand, aligning the interests of freelancers and founders alike.
While transitioning to an equity-based model offers remarkable upside potential, it also necessitates stringent measures to protect the financial interests of freelancers. Everest addresses these concerns with a comprehensive suite of safeguards designed to secure equity agreements. At the heart of these protections are contracts and legal frameworks that formalize every equity arrangement from the very beginning.
These legal frameworks outline clear vesting schedules and performance milestones, ensuring that equity is earned over time and remains shielded from dilution or unfair practices. Furthermore, Everest incorporates escrow mechanisms and rigorous verification processes that help guarantee the equity promised is fully backed and verified through regular revaluations adhering to GAAP accounting standards and compliant with all regulatory requirements.
“This robust payment protection framework is essential to our platform,” says Saint-Martin. “Freelancers need the assurance that their contributions translate into tangible, safeguarded equity stakes. By leveraging technology and legal frameworks, we’re building trust and ensuring that every partner’s investment of time and talent is secure.”
For decades, Silicon Valley has been synonymous with startup success, with innovation and venture capital largely concentrated in a few cities. However, Everest is at the forefront of a movement to decentralize the startup landscape. By connecting visionary founders with talented freelancers locally around the globe, Everest effectively dismantles the geographic barriers that have long limited access to top-tier talent and resources.
“Innovation is not confined to one region or zip code,” Saint-Martin asserts. “With Everest, we are democratizing access to venture capital — by turning human capital into a strategic asset. Freelancers from anywhere in the world can now contribute to high-potential startups and earn equity, regardless of their location.”
This decentralized approach is not merely about broadening talent pools; it’s a cultural shift that redefines the traditional dynamics of startup formation. Startups can now assemble diverse, distributed teams that bring varied perspectives and localized expertise to the table. Such diversity enriches the creative process and allows new ventures to address global challenges with solutions that are both innovative and inclusive.
Everest’s platform is built on the principle of equity-first entrepreneurship — a model where startups are born through the collective effort of their founding teams rather than traditional venture capital investment. This approach enables founders to assemble a passionate, dedicated team by offering equity instead of upfront cash payments, effectively reducing early-stage financial constraints and accelerating product development.
By enabling contributors to build a portfolio of equity stakes, Everest empowers individuals to diversify their income sources while investing in the future of groundbreaking ventures. This model is especially beneficial for founders in underrepresented regions or those facing challenges in securing traditional funding. It opens the door to innovation by ensuring that a compelling idea can attract the talent necessary for success without the prerequisite of substantial capital.
A cornerstone of Everest’s offering is its AI-led project management system, Coach, which is transforming the way projects are executed. Coach takes on the role of a virtual project manager — assigning tasks, setting milestones, tracking progress, and even reallocating resources as needed. This advanced system minimizes administrative overhead and allows both founders and freelancers to focus on strategic and creative endeavors.
Ivyngton envisions a future where the boundaries between freelancers, founders, and investors are blurred — where every partner has a stake in the outcome and every project is a collaborative venture. Everest’s equity-first model, combined with its robust payment protection measures and commitment to decentralizing innovation, represents a radical departure from conventional startup paradigms.
As more companies embrace this transformative model, the startup ecosystem will become increasingly inclusive, resilient, and dynamic. By ensuring that freelancers receive secure, protected equity and enabling startups to tap into a global talent pool, Everest is setting the stage for a new era of collaborative innovation — a future where success is shared by all who contribute.
For more information about Ivyngton Inc. and the Everest equity freelancing platform, visit everest.us.com.
Everest represents the evolution of freelance work into a more dynamic, equity-based partnership, where independent professionals — ranging from software developers and designers to marketers — can transform their contributions into a lasting stake in a startup’s future success. By shifting from one-off payments to an equity-first model, Everest not only offers potentially life-changing rewards for its users but also fosters a deeper sense of ownership and commitment among partners.
Traditional freelancing has long been defined by transactional relationships where workers trade their time and expertise for fixed fees and are treated as disposable. Everest upends this model by converting freelance gigs into equity investments, thereby transforming every project into a partnership. This approach ensures that every hour invested by a freelancer becomes a share in the long-term growth of the startup.
Gabriel Saint-Martin explains, “Our vision with Everest is to turn freelancers into true partners. Instead of merely earning a fee, our partners have skin in the game. If a startup succeeds, everyone who contributed will share in its success, as ensured by Everest’s Equity Protection.” This paradigm shift incentivizes higher quality work and a stronger dedication to the project at hand, aligning the interests of freelancers and founders alike.
While transitioning to an equity-based model offers remarkable upside potential, it also necessitates stringent measures to protect the financial interests of freelancers. Everest addresses these concerns with a comprehensive suite of safeguards designed to secure equity agreements. At the heart of these protections are contracts and legal frameworks that formalize every equity arrangement from the very beginning.
These legal frameworks outline clear vesting schedules and performance milestones, ensuring that equity is earned over time and remains shielded from dilution or unfair practices. Furthermore, Everest incorporates escrow mechanisms and rigorous verification processes that help guarantee the equity promised is fully backed and verified through regular revaluations adhering to GAAP accounting standards and compliant with all regulatory requirements.
“This robust payment protection framework is essential to our platform,” says Saint-Martin. “Freelancers need the assurance that their contributions translate into tangible, safeguarded equity stakes. By leveraging technology and legal frameworks, we’re building trust and ensuring that every partner’s investment of time and talent is secure.”
For decades, Silicon Valley has been synonymous with startup success, with innovation and venture capital largely concentrated in a few cities. However, Everest is at the forefront of a movement to decentralize the startup landscape. By connecting visionary founders with talented freelancers locally around the globe, Everest effectively dismantles the geographic barriers that have long limited access to top-tier talent and resources.
“Innovation is not confined to one region or zip code,” Saint-Martin asserts. “With Everest, we are democratizing access to venture capital — by turning human capital into a strategic asset. Freelancers from anywhere in the world can now contribute to high-potential startups and earn equity, regardless of their location.”
This decentralized approach is not merely about broadening talent pools; it’s a cultural shift that redefines the traditional dynamics of startup formation. Startups can now assemble diverse, distributed teams that bring varied perspectives and localized expertise to the table. Such diversity enriches the creative process and allows new ventures to address global challenges with solutions that are both innovative and inclusive.
Everest’s platform is built on the principle of equity-first entrepreneurship — a model where startups are born through the collective effort of their founding teams rather than traditional venture capital investment. This approach enables founders to assemble a passionate, dedicated team by offering equity instead of upfront cash payments, effectively reducing early-stage financial constraints and accelerating product development.
By enabling contributors to build a portfolio of equity stakes, Everest empowers individuals to diversify their income sources while investing in the future of groundbreaking ventures. This model is especially beneficial for founders in underrepresented regions or those facing challenges in securing traditional funding. It opens the door to innovation by ensuring that a compelling idea can attract the talent necessary for success without the prerequisite of substantial capital.
A cornerstone of Everest’s offering is its AI-led project management system, Coach, which is transforming the way projects are executed. Coach takes on the role of a virtual project manager — assigning tasks, setting milestones, tracking progress, and even reallocating resources as needed. This advanced system minimizes administrative overhead and allows both founders and freelancers to focus on strategic and creative endeavors.
Ivyngton envisions a future where the boundaries between freelancers, founders, and investors are blurred — where every partner has a stake in the outcome and every project is a collaborative venture. Everest’s equity-first model, combined with its robust payment protection measures and commitment to decentralizing innovation, represents a radical departure from conventional startup paradigms.
As more companies embrace this transformative model, the startup ecosystem will become increasingly inclusive, resilient, and dynamic. By ensuring that freelancers receive secure, protected equity and enabling startups to tap into a global talent pool, Everest is setting the stage for a new era of collaborative innovation — a future where success is shared by all who contribute.
For more information about Ivyngton Inc. and the Everest equity freelancing platform, visit everest.us.com.
Contact
Ivyngton Inc.Contact
Gabriel Saint-Martin
+16892472039
https://everest.us.com
4400 Buffalo Gap Rd, Flr 1
Abilene 79606
TX United States
Gabriel Saint-Martin
+16892472039
https://everest.us.com
4400 Buffalo Gap Rd, Flr 1
Abilene 79606
TX United States
Categories