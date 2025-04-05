Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton

Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders.