Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton
Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders.
Boca Raton, FL, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bloom in Beauty, a career-focused event created to support the professional development of beauty industry talent, will debut on April 26, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida. Developed by Dr. Karen Diaz Meaike, the newly announced franchise owner of Blushington Boca Raton, the event is designed to foster growth, connection, and opportunity for working and aspiring beauty professionals.
“Bloom in Beauty is about transformation,” said founder Dr. Karen Diaz Meaike. “We’re creating a space where beauty professionals are not only seen and celebrated, but given the tools, connections, and confidence to grow. This event is for those ready to step into the next level of their careers.”
The event will offer a variety of programming including panel discussions, mentorship sessions, live activations, and direct access to industry professionals and brands. Attendees will also be able to network with hiring partners and explore new business resources in a curated, intimate setting.
Featured Speakers and Industry Experts
Keynote speaker Cindy Novotny, a recognized leader in the hospitality and marketing industries and one of the Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales & Marketing, will address attendees with insights aimed at career and business advancement.
Panelists include:
Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, a celebrity hairstylist known for his work with Ciara, Karol G, and Kim Kardashian. His work has appeared in publications such as Vogue, W Magazine, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ.
Kim Baker, founder of Glamazon Beauty and celebrity makeup artist whose client roster includes Tom Cruise, Toni Braxton, John Legend, and Dakota Fanning. Her work has also been featured on television programs such as America’s Next Top Model.
J. Brandon Correa, National Makeup Artist and Manager of Artistry for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. Correa has contributed to campaigns featured in Vogue, Allure, InStyle, and has worked backstage at New York Fashion Week.
“These professionals have worked at the highest levels of the industry,” said Diaz Meaike. “Now, they’re offering their insight to help others move forward in their careers.”
Building a Beauty Hub in Florida
While beauty events are often concentrated in cities like New York and Los Angeles, Bloom in Beauty brings attention to the growing beauty and wellness landscape in South Florida.
“Florida is full of talent, ambition, and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Diaz Meaike. “Boca Raton is the perfect backdrop for what we’re building — a more connected, future-forward beauty industry that begins at the local level and scales nationwide.”
Sponsorship and Registration
As Bloom in Beauty gains momentum, the event presents unique sponsorship opportunities for brands, educators, recruiters, and service providers looking to connect directly with beauty professionals. Sponsors will benefit from brand visibility, speaking opportunities, on-site activations, and access to a high-intent, career-focused audience.
Sponsorship packages are available now.
Become a Sponsor
Tickets & Registration
Limited tickets are available for this intimate event.
For more information, to register, or to join the waitlist:
www.bloominbeauty.co
Event Date: April 26, 2025
Location: Boca Raton, FL
Media & Press Inquiries
Email: events@bloominbeauty.co
Website: www.bloominbeauty.co
Instagram: @BloomInBeauty.co
