Global Objects Partners with XGRIDS to Bring Cutting-Edge 3D Technology to Media & Entertainment
At NAB 2025, Global Objects (GO) announces its partnership with XGRIDS to bring groundbreaking 3D Gaussian Splatting technology to film, TV, and gaming. By combining GO’s high-fidelity 3D scanning with XGRIDS’ real-time SLAM technology, the collaboration streamlines production workflows and makes photoreal digital environments faster, smarter, and more accessible for creators worldwide.
Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global Objects (GO), a company specializing in high-fidelity 3D scanning and digital replication, has formed a new distribution partnership with XGRIDS, a developer of 3D mobile scanning and reality capture solutions. The collaboration will bring XGRIDS’ SLAM-based 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) technology to a broader network of film, television, and gaming studios, with an emphasis on improving real-time workflows in virtual production and visual effects.
The companies aim to address industry-wide demand for faster and more photorealistic digital asset creation. XGRIDS’ technology leverages Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) to create detailed, measurable, and editable 3D models. These assets integrate directly into production pipelines, reducing the time and cost of on-set and post-production work.
“Partnering with XGRIDS strengthens our focus on building efficient 3D scanning solutions for media and entertainment,” said Jess Loren, CEO of Global Objects. “Their 3DGS technology represents a meaningful evolution in the way digital environments are captured and produced.”
Barnabas Csutak, VP Producer at Global Objects, added, “With radiance field-based techniques and XGRIDS’ 3DGS capabilities, we believe we can reduce production costs and lower environmental impact, opening up virtual production to more independent creators.”
The partnership will initially roll out in Los Angeles, where both companies plan to work closely with studios to implement the tools in real-world production environments.
“Global Objects’ reputation for high-fidelity scanning and their deep relationships across the entertainment industry made them a natural partner,” said Mindy Li, Overseas Marketing Director of XGRIDS. “We’re excited to bring our scanning technology to more creators worldwide.”
The collaboration builds on Global Objects’ ongoing initiatives to scale photoreal 3D asset delivery through platforms such as GO Vault and GO Scanning as a Service. According to company materials, GO’s technology stack is already in use by partners including Disney, Fox, and Microsoft.
For more information, visit www.globalobjects.com and www.xgrids.com.
About Global Objects
Global Objects is a digital asset and 3D scanning company providing photorealistic replication for media, entertainment, and enterprise applications. The company’s services are used by production houses, broadcasters, and enterprise clients to reduce costs, enhance creative flexibility, and future-proof digital workflows.
About XGRIDS
XGRIDS develops 3D mobile scanning solutions that enable real-time, high-resolution 3D model creation using SLAM-based 3DGS technology. Their tools are used across film, gaming, and virtual production for streamlined digital content creation.
What are Radiance Fields?
Radiance fields are a 3D scene representation technique that captures the color and light (radiance) emitted from every point in a scene, as viewed from any direction. They allow for highly realistic rendering of complex objects and environments. Gaussian Splats are a specific, highly efficient method for representing and rendering radiance fields, enabling real-time performance and high visual fidelity. They provide a discrete approximation of the continuous radiance field, making them practical for real-time applications.
The companies aim to address industry-wide demand for faster and more photorealistic digital asset creation. XGRIDS’ technology leverages Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) to create detailed, measurable, and editable 3D models. These assets integrate directly into production pipelines, reducing the time and cost of on-set and post-production work.
“Partnering with XGRIDS strengthens our focus on building efficient 3D scanning solutions for media and entertainment,” said Jess Loren, CEO of Global Objects. “Their 3DGS technology represents a meaningful evolution in the way digital environments are captured and produced.”
Barnabas Csutak, VP Producer at Global Objects, added, “With radiance field-based techniques and XGRIDS’ 3DGS capabilities, we believe we can reduce production costs and lower environmental impact, opening up virtual production to more independent creators.”
The partnership will initially roll out in Los Angeles, where both companies plan to work closely with studios to implement the tools in real-world production environments.
“Global Objects’ reputation for high-fidelity scanning and their deep relationships across the entertainment industry made them a natural partner,” said Mindy Li, Overseas Marketing Director of XGRIDS. “We’re excited to bring our scanning technology to more creators worldwide.”
The collaboration builds on Global Objects’ ongoing initiatives to scale photoreal 3D asset delivery through platforms such as GO Vault and GO Scanning as a Service. According to company materials, GO’s technology stack is already in use by partners including Disney, Fox, and Microsoft.
For more information, visit www.globalobjects.com and www.xgrids.com.
About Global Objects
Global Objects is a digital asset and 3D scanning company providing photorealistic replication for media, entertainment, and enterprise applications. The company’s services are used by production houses, broadcasters, and enterprise clients to reduce costs, enhance creative flexibility, and future-proof digital workflows.
About XGRIDS
XGRIDS develops 3D mobile scanning solutions that enable real-time, high-resolution 3D model creation using SLAM-based 3DGS technology. Their tools are used across film, gaming, and virtual production for streamlined digital content creation.
What are Radiance Fields?
Radiance fields are a 3D scene representation technique that captures the color and light (radiance) emitted from every point in a scene, as viewed from any direction. They allow for highly realistic rendering of complex objects and environments. Gaussian Splats are a specific, highly efficient method for representing and rendering radiance fields, enabling real-time performance and high visual fidelity. They provide a discrete approximation of the continuous radiance field, making them practical for real-time applications.
Contact
Global ObjectsContact
Albert Hernandez Ayerdis
818-927-7327
globalobjects.com
Albert Hernandez Ayerdis
818-927-7327
globalobjects.com
Categories