Global Objects Partners with XGRIDS to Bring Cutting-Edge 3D Technology to Media & Entertainment

At NAB 2025, Global Objects (GO) announces its partnership with XGRIDS to bring groundbreaking 3D Gaussian Splatting technology to film, TV, and gaming. By combining GO’s high-fidelity 3D scanning with XGRIDS’ real-time SLAM technology, the collaboration streamlines production workflows and makes photoreal digital environments faster, smarter, and more accessible for creators worldwide.