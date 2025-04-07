Tatouche Brings Tech Beauty in the Arab Region
Tatouche, a leading beauty tech retailer specializing in at-home skincare and hair removal solutions, has officially launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brand arrives in one of the fastest-growing beauty markets in the region, bringing with it a curated selection of premium, dermatologist-recommended brands, including JOVS, SmoothSkin, and more.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As lifestyles evolve, there is a rising demand for safe, effective, and salon-quality treatments in the comfort of one's home. Tatouche answers that need by offering a curated portfolio of FDA-cleared, clinically tested devices for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and facial cleansing.
Among the star products are:
JOVS: Known for its award-winning multi-functional IPL devices, combining aesthetics and technology in sleek, ergonomic design.
SmoothSkin: A UK-based global leader in IPL technology, offering one of the fastest and most powerful solutions for permanent hair reduction.
Saudi Arabia’s beauty and personal care market is projected to reach over SAR 20 billion by 2027, with beauty devices and at-home treatments representing one of the highest growth segments.
Tatouche's launch aligns with the country’s booming interest in tech-powered wellness, and the increased focus on personal care, grooming, and convenience among both women and men.
“We are thrilled to bring Tatouche’s curated world of beauty tech to Saudi Arabia,” said a Tatouche spokesperson. “We believe in democratizing beauty by giving everyone access to safe, luxurious, and effective tools that were once limited to clinics or salons.”
Among the star products are:
JOVS: Known for its award-winning multi-functional IPL devices, combining aesthetics and technology in sleek, ergonomic design.
SmoothSkin: A UK-based global leader in IPL technology, offering one of the fastest and most powerful solutions for permanent hair reduction.
Saudi Arabia’s beauty and personal care market is projected to reach over SAR 20 billion by 2027, with beauty devices and at-home treatments representing one of the highest growth segments.
Tatouche's launch aligns with the country’s booming interest in tech-powered wellness, and the increased focus on personal care, grooming, and convenience among both women and men.
“We are thrilled to bring Tatouche’s curated world of beauty tech to Saudi Arabia,” said a Tatouche spokesperson. “We believe in democratizing beauty by giving everyone access to safe, luxurious, and effective tools that were once limited to clinics or salons.”
Contact
TatoucheContact
Calliroy Silveira
+971501284090
www.tatouche.co
Calliroy Silveira
+971501284090
www.tatouche.co
Multimedia
Categories