A Voyage Into the Unknown Becomes a Spiritual Journey in “Aristar,” the Thrilling Sequel to “Eternigy”

“Aristar,” the second book in Zane Kaylani’s Eternigy series, takes readers on a cosmic voyage where a mysterious nebula and a powerful remnant of Earth’s sun hold life-changing secrets. A group of explorers must confront the cost of their journey as they seek out the enigmatic Aristar. Will they unlock its power or be consumed by the nebula’s forces? “Aristar” is now available on Amazon and all major retailers.