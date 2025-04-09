A Voyage Into the Unknown Becomes a Spiritual Journey in “Aristar,” the Thrilling Sequel to “Eternigy”
“Aristar,” the second book in Zane Kaylani’s Eternigy series, takes readers on a cosmic voyage where a mysterious nebula and a powerful remnant of Earth’s sun hold life-changing secrets. A group of explorers must confront the cost of their journey as they seek out the enigmatic Aristar. Will they unlock its power or be consumed by the nebula’s forces? “Aristar” is now available on Amazon and all major retailers.
Falls Church, VA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Aristar,” the second book in the Eternigy series by Zane Kaylani, invites readers on a mesmerizing journey through cosmic realms where mystery, power, and destiny intertwine. Published by Eternigy Books and distributed by Bublish, Inc., “Aristar” is now available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.
In this captivating sequel, explorers Jaimin Caraggio, Shanna Oneen, and Quantus Kelmin embark on a voyage across the galaxy that becomes a test of identity, purpose, and belief. When the crew discovers a nebula teeming with strange energies, they encounter Auro Augustine, a survivor from a lost civilization that once dared to create its own solar system.
With Auro as their guide, the team navigates the nebula’s vibrant and perilous realms — the golden citadels of the Gnost, the fiery dominion of the Magna, the cosmic trees of the Syntha, and the oceanic depths of the Thyrrenean. Each region reveals new wonders and challenges, yet all roads lead to the Aristar — a remnant of Earth’s sun infused with transformative power.
As the explorers press deeper into the swirling clouds, their obsession with the Aristar’s mysteries begins to consume them. Confronting haunting visions, powerful entities, and the weight of their own pasts, they must decide what they are willing to sacrifice to reach the truth. Will the Aristar reveal its secrets — or will the nebula’s power claim them forever?
Drawing inspiration from science fiction classics and cosmic adventure, “Aristar” is an enthralling exploration of courage, discovery, and the cost of ambition. Fans of Jules Verne, Robert E. Howard, and epic space sagas will find themselves immersed in Kaylani’s vivid world.
About the Author: Zane Kaylani grew up in Rochester, New York, and holds a master’s degree from Boston University. He has worked as a journalist, technical writer, and proposal manager. A lifelong fan of science fiction and fantasy, Kaylani’s debut novel, “Eternigy,” introduced readers to his bold vision of a cosmic future. With “Aristar,” Kaylani expands his universe, blending adventure with philosophical depth.
ISBN and Pricing:
eBook: ISBN 9781647049430 / $3.99
Paperback: ISBN 9781647049447 / $14.99
Hardcover: ISBN 9781647049454 / $25.00
For more information about “Aristar” and the Eternigy series, visit www.eternigy.com. To learn more about Bublish, visit www.bublish.com.
