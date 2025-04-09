Lighthouse Dental Announces Opening of Dental Clinic in London Ontario Offering Emergency and Family Dentistry
LightHouse Dental is opening a new clinic in London, Ontario, offering same-day and next-day emergency dental care 7 days a week, alongside full-service family dentistry.
London, Canada, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LightHouse Dental is excited to announce the forthcoming opening of its newest dental clinic in London, Ontario. This full-service facility will specialize in providing fast, reliable emergency dental care to individuals and families dealing with urgent dental problems such as toothaches, infections, cracked or broken teeth, and other immediate concerns requiring prompt treatment.
Conveniently located at 1850 Adelaide St. N, Unit #1, at the corner of Adelaide and Sunningdale, the clinic will be easily accessible from across the city. Patients will benefit from ample free parking and a clean, modern environment designed to deliver a smooth and stress-free experience from check-in to checkout.
LightHouse Dental London will offer same-day and next-day emergency appointments, available 7 days a week — including evenings and weekends. The clinic will be fully equipped to handle a wide variety of urgent dental needs, with a focus on alleviating pain, addressing infections, and preventing complications. Patients will be able to book online or by phone to receive immediate care from trusted dental professionals.
Prompt treatment can prevent minor dental issues from becoming major problems. Emergency services will include diagnostics, x-rays, pain relief, temporary or permanent restorations, and infection management. For those without a regular dentist or needing care outside traditional office hours, LightHouse Dental London will offer a dependable and efficient solution.
Beyond emergency care, the clinic will provide a full suite of general and specialty dental services. Offerings will include routine exams and cleanings, fillings, whitening, crowns, bridges, dentures, extractions, veneers, and root canal treatment. The clinic will also prioritize preventive care, creating customized oral health plans that support long-term dental wellness.
Treatment rooms will feature the latest in dental technology, paired with amenities to enhance patient comfort. Patients can relax in chairs with massage features while watching Netflix or YouTube during their procedures. These thoughtful additions are especially helpful for children and those who may feel uneasy during dental visits.
The team at LightHouse Dental London will consist of experienced general practitioners, dental hygienists, and in-house specialists. Patients requiring advanced procedures such as root canals, oral surgery, or denture services will be able to receive comprehensive care on-site, without the delays associated with external referrals. Sedation options, including nitrous oxide and sleep dentistry, will be available for patients undergoing more complex procedures or those with dental anxiety.
Affordability is a core focus. The clinic will offer direct billing to all major insurance providers, submit claims electronically, and ensure patients are not required to pay upfront for insured services. For those without insurance, interest-free financing plans will be available. LightHouse Dental London is also proud to participate in the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), ensuring eligible patients can access the care they need without undue financial burden.
Every aspect of the patient journey — from online appointment booking to the friendly front desk team — has been designed to reflect LightHouse Dental’s patient-first philosophy. The goal is to provide high-quality dental care without unnecessary delays, confusion, or stress.
With its focus on emergency dental access, comprehensive care, and a comfortable environment, LightHouse Dental London is set to become a trusted destination for dental services in the community.
The clinic is in its final stages of preparation and will begin welcoming new patients very soon. To learn more or book an emergency appointment, visit www.london.lighthousedental.ca or call (519) 964-8888.
Contact
LightHouse Dental LondonContact
Shaul Gorst
+1 519-964-8888
www.london.lighthousedental.ca
1850 Adelaide St. N, #1
London, ON N5X 4B7
