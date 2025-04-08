Quick Responses, 2nd Edition Launch
New Edition of QUICK Responses Offers Practical, Proven Tools for Reducing Misbehavior in Schools. QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions: A Behavioral Toolbox for Classroom and School Leaders (2nd Ed.) offers school staff fast, effective tools to manage student behavior, reduce suspensions, and boost academic achievement.
Melbourne, FL, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Your school’s toolbox for fast, successful behavior management.`
QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions: A Behavioral Toolbox for Classroom and School Leaders (2nd Ed.) by Paul Gavoni, Anika Costa, Eric Gormley, Andrew Houvouras, and Frank Krukauskas
Schools struggle with the fallout from student misbehavior, resulting in lower student achievement, wasted opportunities, and reduced staff morale. While misconduct tops the list of stressors in education, many staff members receive little training in critical behavior management skills.
Behavior experts Paul Gavoni, Anika Costa, Eric Gormley, Andrew Houvouras, and Frank Krukauskas have helped many schools effectively manage poor student behaviors to create a winning environment for learning and teaching. Their data-driven toolkit for reducing misbehavior, improving student achievement, and increasing staff morale is in their new book, QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions: A Behavioral Toolbox for Classroom and School Leaders (2nd Ed.) (979-8-9922514-0-1; $25.95; KeyPress Publishing; April 2025).
In this revised and updated second edition, the authors show how to use their time-tested framework to equip principals, teachers, and staff with fast, targeted approaches to reducing problem behaviors like tardiness, lack of engagement, and physical misconduct. The QUICK Response approach is not only about addressing acute concerns. It helps build a long-lasting prosocial educational environment. The appendix includes new easy-to-use tools for enhancing teachers’ classroom management skills and decreasing problematic student behaviors.
Designed for the modern challenges associated with student misconduct, QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions gives a comprehensive road map for supporting student achievement, confident educator engagement, and effective leadership. Order your copy today to get your school back on the path to lasting excellence.
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; April 8, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-9922514-0-1
$25.95; 8.5 x 11; pages 208
About the Authors
Paul Gavoni, Anika Costa, Eric Gormley, Andrew Houvouras, and Frank Krukauskas are experienced educators, behavior analysts, and speakers with national and international experience. Among them are best-selling authors who bring extensive clinical and organizational behavior management knowledge to classrooms and schools. Together, they provide practical, research-backed solutions that empower educators. They bridge theory and practice to equip schools with effective tools that foster supportive, high-achievement learning environments and elevate school-wide morale.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
About the Authors
Paul Gavoni, Anika Costa, Eric Gormley, Andrew Houvouras, and Frank Krukauskas are experienced educators, behavior analysts, and speakers with national and international experience. Among them are best-selling authors who bring extensive clinical and organizational behavior management knowledge to classrooms and schools. Together, they provide practical, research-backed solutions that empower educators. They bridge theory and practice to equip schools with effective tools that foster supportive, high-achievement learning environments and elevate school-wide morale.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
