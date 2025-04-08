Avarea Alexander Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kapaa, HI, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avarea Alexander of Kapaa, Hawaii, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative medicine. Alexander will be included in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Avarea Alexander
Avarea Alexander’s difficult early life inspired her to pursue spiritual healing and holistic medicine. Based in Hawaii, she is the founder of Heartstar Ministry Inc, a spiritual educational ministry and The Altar of Life Center, a non-profit spiritual purification center that uses non-medical, holistic, natural cleansing protocols to transform the mind, body, and soul. Heartstar Ministy was recently named the Best Health And Wellness Center in Hawaii and globally by Stellar Business.
Alexander is a licensed minister, spiritual counselor, mid-wife to re-birthing souls, cleansing specialist, neuro-linguistic programming master practitioner, breath-work rebirth facilitator, yoga instructor, specialist in tantra yoga, deep tissue massage, myofascial release bodywork, applied kinesiology, and multi-dimensional spiritual counseling.
In addition, she is the author of "Awakening Through the Path of Purification," a book that has guided countless beings through the first essential steps toward spiritual awakening and ascension into light body consciousness.
Her life's work has catalyzed the activation of innumerable souls and supported the cleansing and healing of countless individuals on their journey to wellness and holistic well-being. In the future, Alexander hopes to establish a center for women to learn vajra yogini teaching.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Avarea Alexander
Avarea Alexander’s difficult early life inspired her to pursue spiritual healing and holistic medicine. Based in Hawaii, she is the founder of Heartstar Ministry Inc, a spiritual educational ministry and The Altar of Life Center, a non-profit spiritual purification center that uses non-medical, holistic, natural cleansing protocols to transform the mind, body, and soul. Heartstar Ministy was recently named the Best Health And Wellness Center in Hawaii and globally by Stellar Business.
Alexander is a licensed minister, spiritual counselor, mid-wife to re-birthing souls, cleansing specialist, neuro-linguistic programming master practitioner, breath-work rebirth facilitator, yoga instructor, specialist in tantra yoga, deep tissue massage, myofascial release bodywork, applied kinesiology, and multi-dimensional spiritual counseling.
In addition, she is the author of "Awakening Through the Path of Purification," a book that has guided countless beings through the first essential steps toward spiritual awakening and ascension into light body consciousness.
Her life's work has catalyzed the activation of innumerable souls and supported the cleansing and healing of countless individuals on their journey to wellness and holistic well-being. In the future, Alexander hopes to establish a center for women to learn vajra yogini teaching.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories