Author Sherry Lynne New Audiobook, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family,” is a Riveting Memoir of the Trials and Triumphs of the Author’s Family

Recent audiobook release “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” from Audiobook Network author Sherry Lynne is a captivating autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s upbringing within her family, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and resilience amidst the challenges of addiction, abuse, and the complexities of family dynamics.