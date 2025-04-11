Author Sherry Lynne New Audiobook, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family,” is a Riveting Memoir of the Trials and Triumphs of the Author’s Family
Recent audiobook release “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” from Audiobook Network author Sherry Lynne is a captivating autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s upbringing within her family, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and resilience amidst the challenges of addiction, abuse, and the complexities of family dynamics.
Liberty Hill, TX, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Lynne has completed her new audiobook, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s family life during her upbringing, exploring the highs and lows of their unconventional dynamics and struggles.
“My parents' crazy love for each other is the backbone of the story of the Mojer Mafia,” writes Sherry Lynne. “They got together in 1962, and our lives were very closely intertwined with my mom's older and younger orphaned siblings from the start. We lived together off and on and traveled together and separately across the United States as self-chosen nomads, living in at least ninety-two houses in five states for the next twenty years.
“In 1971, my parents, Mom's younger orphaned siblings (the Smith kids), some other relatives, and many good friends created a tribe that we called the Mojer Mafia, named for the street we lived on at the time. My sister, brother, and I were raised along with the crowd, so we had a unique childhood, to say the very least.
“Like other mafias, the cops were not usually our friends--for good reason. Also like other mafias, we were fiercely loyal and protective of our gang.
“We have been told countless times by thousands of people that we need to write a book about our story, and it looks like it falls on me to do it.
“I hope you enjoy this ride of laughter and tears, joy and heartache, addiction and abuse, mistakes and overcoming, crime and punishment, loss and love.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sherry Lynne’s new audiobook is a candid portrayal of the author’s family, exploring the ways in which they overcame countless challenges and obstacles while working to support one another. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” is a heartfelt testament to the resilience of family bonds in the face of adversity.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” by Sherry Lynne through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
