Author Amanda Sherrill's New Audiobook, "Dirt Dollars Death," is a Powerful Look at How a Small Rural Community Can Succumb to the Power of Organized Corruption and Greed
Recent audiobook release “Dirt Dollars Death” from Audiobook Network author Amanda Sherrill is a crime mystery novel inspired by true events that explores the organized corruption in a rural county located in the Texas Hill Country and what happens when love, friendship, and loyalty don't give up the search for a missing person.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Sherrill, who has been an information systems analyst, engineer, and software specialist for thirty years and a genealogist for twenty of those years, has completed her new audiobook, “Dirt Dollars Death”: a gripping tale based on true events that explores the dark underbelly of a rural county, and the devastating effects that corruption and greed can bring to a local community.
“Missy, Clint, and Giselle arrive from Houston with plans to meet Missy's boyfriend and then spend a long weekend touring The Three Sisters on motorcycles,” writes Sherrill. “They find strange behavior from the locals, and then a mysterious man gives them startling news.
“The little group, with its own personality dynamics, experiences most of the one-hundred-mile motorcycle route while they explore the small town of Leakey, travel across a mountain to Camp Wood, and eventually visit two other tiny communities (one not by choice). There are hostile encounters with the unfriendly locals, and then something happens, and their energies focus in a new direction that leads them to a fight for their lives.”
“The story includes missing people, real estate fraud, identity theft, money laundering, human and other contraband trafficking, betrayal, murder, and more perpetrated by a variety of interconnected crime syndicates as well as by individuals with their own agendas. The reader will not only ride along with the protagonists through scenic landscapes but will also see into some of the locals' relationships and operations, all of whom will do the ultimate evil to keep their secrets safe.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Amanda Sherrill’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on this compelling tale of fates becoming intertwined with dangerous criminal organizations and corrupted hearts. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dirt Dollars Death” is a stirring and candid tale that will leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dirt Dollars Death” by Amanda Sherrill through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
