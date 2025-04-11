Author Pineapple Sam's New Audiobook, “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam: Growing Up on the Garden Island of Kauai,” is a Collection of Personal Stories
Recent audiobook release “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam: Growing Up on the Garden Island of Kauai” from Audiobook Network author Pineapple Sam is a captivating memoir that follows the author from his childhood on the shores of Kauai to becoming a man attempting to find his place through the shifting decades of the twentieth century.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pineapple Sam has completed his new audiobook, “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam: Growing Up on the Garden Island of Kauai”: is an anthology of stories that document various experiences the author has faced while growing up, detailing his struggles and triumphs beginning with his childhood on the shores of Kauai.
“The following memoirs are a collection of my own personal memories, based upon what I and the others with whom I’ve shared them can recall of the times depicted,” writes Pineapple Sam.
“While each and every detail may not be accurate, the events described herein contain a larger truth that I call ‘emotional truth’. I captured these memories as they presented themselves to me, or perhaps I could say the memories captured or captivated me—for, as they’ve grown in my mind, they have taken on a life of their own. As I’ve dwelled upon these precious gifts from the past, I have been enriched. My hope is that these tales will reach you, the reader, and enrich you as well.
“I look forward to hearing from those who may remember things differently. We can learn from each other and have a lot of fun in the process.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pineapple Sam’s new audiobook is the first time that all ten “Pineapple Sam” books have been brought together as a single collection, allowing listeners to fully experience his various encounters and adventures, as well as the challenges he learned to overcome. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam” is sure to captivate listeners from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam: Growing Up on the Garden Island of Kauai” by Pineapple Sam through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The following memoirs are a collection of my own personal memories, based upon what I and the others with whom I’ve shared them can recall of the times depicted,” writes Pineapple Sam.
“While each and every detail may not be accurate, the events described herein contain a larger truth that I call ‘emotional truth’. I captured these memories as they presented themselves to me, or perhaps I could say the memories captured or captivated me—for, as they’ve grown in my mind, they have taken on a life of their own. As I’ve dwelled upon these precious gifts from the past, I have been enriched. My hope is that these tales will reach you, the reader, and enrich you as well.
“I look forward to hearing from those who may remember things differently. We can learn from each other and have a lot of fun in the process.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pineapple Sam’s new audiobook is the first time that all ten “Pineapple Sam” books have been brought together as a single collection, allowing listeners to fully experience his various encounters and adventures, as well as the challenges he learned to overcome. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam” is sure to captivate listeners from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Life and Adventures of Pineapple Sam: Growing Up on the Garden Island of Kauai” by Pineapple Sam through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories