Author Darryl Jefferson's New Audiobook, "The Army Life" is a Poignant Memoir Exploring the Harsh Realities Faced by Those Who Enlist in the US Military

Recent audiobook release “The Army Life” from Audiobook Network author Darryl Jefferson is a thought-provoking reflection of the author’s experiences in serving over a decade in the US Army, exploring the stark differences between his childhood dreams of what his service would be like versus the actual realities he and many others endured.