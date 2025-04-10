Sytel Calls on FCC to Modernize TCPA Dialing Rules: A Case for Execution-Based Dialing Standards
Aylesbury, United Kingdom, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sytel Limited, a global leader in responsible dialing technology, has submitted two formal Comments to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Docket 02-278, urging a fundamental rethink of dialing regulations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
At the heart of Sytel’s message: regulate how dialing is done, not what a system is technically capable of.
The Problem: A Broken, Two-Tier Market
Under current interpretations of the TCPA, any system capable of automated dialing is treated as if it's always being used irresponsibly — even when it's not. The result?
Confusion and fear: Many businesses avoid automation entirely, sacrificing productivity.
Legal ambiguity: Risk-averse firms rely on inefficient manual or hybrid processes, while others take a more aggressive stance — creating a fragmented, two-tier marketplace.
This patchwork of compliance and non-compliance serves neither consumers nor legitimate businesses.
Sytel’s Proposal: Clarity for Consumers and Businesses
Sytel advocates for an execution-based model, where compliance is judged by what a dialer does in practice, not by what it could hypothetically do.
This model is inspired by the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), a proven, enforceable framework that:
Allows automation but holds users accountable for real-world behavior
Limits nuisance calls through clear standards — like defined thresholds for abandoned calls
Provides clarity, so businesses can operate efficiently and legally
Why This Works
Modern dialers can self-regulate: Advanced pacing engines can tightly manage call flow, protecting consumers.
The technology is proven: Vendors like Sytel already support TSR-style compliance globally.
A transition path exists: Sytel urges the FCC to allow a rollout window, giving vendors time to adapt responsibly.
From the CEO
“We’ve spent 25 years building compliant dialing systems that deliver performance and protect consumers. It’s time for regulators to appreciate that the technology has caught up with the intent of the law.” —Michael McKinlay, CEO, Sytel Limited
Q&A: Sytel’s Call for a Modern TCPA Approach
Q1: Why now?
A: The current rules are outdated and vague, focused on capability instead of behavior. This stifles responsible innovation and leaves businesses in legal limbo. It’s time to align regulation with how outbound dialing actually works in 2025.
Q2: What does an “execution-based model” really mean?
A: It means judging dialers by actual behavior — like minimizing abandoned and silent calls — rather than technical features. The FTC’s TSR already does this, and has done so effectively for two decades.
Q3: Will this open the door to more robocalls?
A: No. In fact, execution-based standards put real guardrails around behavior. With modern systems, there's no incentive to game the system — and bad actors are easier to detect and penalize.
Q4: Can vendors comply with these standards?
A: We're not sure of the extent of compliance. That's why we’re calling for a transition window so all vendors can meet the bar without cutting corners.
Q5: Isn’t predictive dialing always annoying for consumers?
A: Only when used irresponsibly. With the right pacing controls, predictive dialing connects agents and consumers smoothly, without nuisance calls.
About Sytel
Sytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center® (SCC) – multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions.
Available by subscription as Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), fully managed and supported by Sytel, or for quick and easy deployment by partners and enterprise users.
It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Predictive Dialer.
