ProcessUnity’s Global Risk Exchange Gains Rapid Adoption, Drives 3x Increase in Risk Data Requests and Doubles Third-Party Engagement in One Month
ProcessUnity's Global Risk Exchange has revolutionized third-party risk management, simplifying assessments and enabling more efficient collaboration. In its first month, the platform added over 10,000 automated risk profiles and increased user engagement by 50%. With streamlined processes and faster access to up-to-date data, organizations are seeing significant time savings and stronger risk coverage across their portfolios.
Concord, MA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ProcessUnity’s Global Risk Exchange is redefining third-party risk management, enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency while reducing assessment workloads. Following its release in mid-February, the Global Risk Exchange saw a surge in customer and third-party activity, signaling the value TPRM teams gain from ProcessUnity’s assessment data. In its first month since going live, the new Global Risk Exchange:
• Increased unique users by 50%.
• Added over 10,000 automated risk profiles to the Exchange.
• Doubled individual user engagement.
• Tripled customer requests for third-party risk data.
• Doubled third-party shares of assessment profiles to customers.
• Doubled third-party assessment validations.
With the current version of the Global Risk Exchange, ProcessUnity ushers in a new era for transparency and trust. This increased activity highlights the ease and flexibility of the newly updated platform, with customers and third parties coming together as a community to solve the growing challenges facing third-party risk management.
“In the face of increased scrutiny, regulation, and speed of business, we are seeing more and more commitment from customers and third parties to come together to solve this community assessment challenge,” says Rachel Mimken, VP of Exchange Strategy and Operations at ProcessUnity. “The spike in activity we’re seeing proves our members are finding the Global Risk Exchange's collaborative approach effective. Our mission is to continue to advance and foster this community-led solution.”
Reducing the Assessment Burden for Third Parties
The Global Risk Exchange eases the demand of responding to countless security assessments by streamlining repetitive tasks, surfacing previously validated answers, and accelerating the completion process. The surge in third-party activity since the launch reflects a major benefit for third parties: less time spent on assessments and more control over how they share their security posture.
Instead of completing duplicative questionnaires for each customer, third parties can build a single, comprehensive profile and share it with multiple organizations, even if they aren’t Exchange customers, reducing assessment fatigue while maintaining transparency and trust.
By empowering third parties to proactively manage their risk data, the Exchange removes friction from the assessment process and creates a more balanced, collaborative relationship between third parties and their customers.
Bringing Quality Data and 100% Profile Coverage to Customers
The Global Risk Exchange means faster access to more complete and up-to-date risk data for ProcessUnity customers. Since launch, customer demand for Exchange-supported data insights skyrocketed, with significant increases in data requests, profile views, and report generation. With over 370,000 automated risk profiles and the capability to instantly onboard new third parties, ProcessUnity enables 100% risk coverage across customer portfolios, giving its customers access to the most complete and up-to-date third-party risk intelligence available.
Organizations using the Exchange report dramatic time savings across the assessment lifecycle, including:
• 75% reduction in time spent on inherent risk assessments.
• 80% faster completion of third-party risk reviews.
• 80% shorter response windows to emerging threats.
• 90% reduction in time spent preparing executive reports.
These efficiencies allow risk teams to scale their programs without increasing headcount, freeing up resources for higher-value analysis, remediation, and strategic initiatives.
The result: stronger risk coverage, deeper visibility into third-party ecosystems, and more confident decision-making.
Complete Third-Party Risk Management in One Platform
The Global Risk Exchange becomes even more powerful when integrated with ProcessUnity's TPRM Platform, enabling security teams to seamlessly manage onboarding, due diligence, and emerging threats throughout the entire third-party lifecycle. With these solutions working together, organizations gain a unified platform for third-party risk management—one that delivers speed, accuracy, and efficiency at an unprecedented scale.
Risk and security leaders no longer need to choose between time savings and accuracy. With ProcessUnity, you can have both.
To learn more about how the Global Risk Exchange can reduce the cost of third-party risk management for your organization, contact us for a demo.
