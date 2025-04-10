ProcessUnity’s Global Risk Exchange Gains Rapid Adoption, Drives 3x Increase in Risk Data Requests and Doubles Third-Party Engagement in One Month

ProcessUnity's Global Risk Exchange has revolutionized third-party risk management, simplifying assessments and enabling more efficient collaboration. In its first month, the platform added over 10,000 automated risk profiles and increased user engagement by 50%. With streamlined processes and faster access to up-to-date data, organizations are seeing significant time savings and stronger risk coverage across their portfolios.