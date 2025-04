Jake Scott Announces US Headline Tour, Set to Release New Single "How to be Lonely"

Nashville, TN, April 14, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Jake Scott has announced plans for an ambitious 2025 headline tour throughout the United States, which marks his first US headline tour in nearly three years. Special guest MaRynn Taylor will join the tour as direct support.Dubbed “Jake Scott Live in ‘25” the tour kicks off on July 18 in Fort Worth, TX, with stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Nashville, and concludes on August 23 in Scott's hometown of Fayetteville, AR.The announcement comes on the heels of a string of dates with Scott as direct support on Russell Dickerson’s "Russellmania" tour.Pre-sales begin today, before general on-sale this Friday April 18 at JakeScottMusic.com “I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road again this summer. It will be my first US headline tour in 3 years and so much life and new music has happened in that time,” shares Scott. “These shows will be a little different than my shows in the past. I want to take the audience deeper. I want to go on a journey and explore the highs and lows of love, loss and living - and their respective musical dynamics. We’re going to dance and sing. We’re going to sit in the stillness of the moment and revel in the magic of music that connects us. I’ve never been more excited for a tour.”To accompany the tour announcement, Scott is also releasing the heartfelt track “How To Be Lonely” this Friday April 18. Penned alongside hitmakers Daniel Ross and Ryan Hurd, Scott produced the track himself, with Pedro Calloni and Nathan Dantzler contributing mix and mastering engineering respectively.As a genre-defying artist, Jake Scott has steadily built a cult-fanbase with his song-per-month release strategy, amassing over 1 billion streams, the 2x Platinum “She Likes It” in collaboration with Russell Dickerson, and a debut album in 2023. As a songwriter, he has songs recorded by Morgan Wallen, Aloe Blacc, Jason Mraz, Sara Evans and others; and he has toured with artists across formats including LANY, Ben Rector, Brett Young, and Russell Dickerson.Jake Scott "Live In '25" US Headline Tour Dates:July 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill Tavern + Music HallJuly 19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues HoustonJuly 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & GarageJuly 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomJuly 23 - San Diego, CA - Music BoxJuly 25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey TheaterJuly 26 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading PostJuly 28 - Portland, OR - Mission TheaterJuly 29 - Seattle, WA - The ShowboxJuly 31 - Salt Lake City - The UnionAugust 2 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black SheepAugust 3 - Denver, CO - Summit Music HallAugust 5 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownAugust 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine LineAugust 8 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesAugust 9 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar HallAugust 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection ElevationAugust 12 - Columbus, OH - The BluestoneAugust 14 - TBA East Coast MarketAugust 15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubAugust 16 - TBA East Coast MarketAugust 19 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheaterAugust 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte - UndergroundAugust 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn BowlAugust 23 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live