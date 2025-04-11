Author Anne Asher's New Audiobook, "It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse," is a Powerful Guide to Breaking Free from Past Traumas

Recent audiobook release “It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse” from Audiobook Network author Anne Asher is a poignant and insightful discussion of the ways in which sexual abuse can stay with a person, and how one can unbind themselves and become unburdened by the trauma they have experienced.