Author Anne Asher's New Audiobook, "It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse," is a Powerful Guide to Breaking Free from Past Traumas
Recent audiobook release “It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse” from Audiobook Network author Anne Asher is a poignant and insightful discussion of the ways in which sexual abuse can stay with a person, and how one can unbind themselves and become unburdened by the trauma they have experienced.
Fox Island, WA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anne Asher has completed her new audiobook, “It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse”: a stirring and uplifting look at the ways in which one can find freedom from the emotional and spiritual chains that bind them following abuse, revealing God’s ultimate promise to those in need.
“This book contains a blueprint of prayers and strategies in the prophetic ministry that will break the strongholds of sexual abuse,” writes Asher. “It includes a pattern that Satan has used over this region of demonic spheres and the group of demonic forces. You will see an outline that includes the use of prophecy and intense urgent prayer.
“If you’re ready to dig deep into your past and move some soil to find the root of the problem, then this book is for you! God’s golden revelation is all over this book, and the anointing will spill into your life. Let’s go deep together.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anne Asher’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to help empower children and adults to come out of past trauma and break the chains of abuse.
Drawing upon her years of deep counseling, scriptural studies, and spiritual gifting, Asher now shares her writings in the hope of helping others find the same freedom that she has.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse” by Anne Asher through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
