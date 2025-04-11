Revolution Academy Partners with Landmark Builders for New Upper School Campus
Greensboro, NC, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Revolution Academy proudly announces Landmark Builders as the general contractor for its transformative new upper school campus on 65 acres in Summerfield, NC. With the land now secured this partnership marks a pivotal step toward a state-of-the-art facility for 784 students in grades 6 through 12.
“Landmark is thrilled to partner with Revolution Academy on the next phase of academic offerings for families in the Triad,” said Randy Elliott, President of Landmark Builders. “Quality education is absolutely critical to the future of our community, and the Revolution team is leading the way.”
Landmark Builders, a respected Triad-based firm with decades of experience in educational and community projects, brings expertise and a shared commitment to excellence. Their selection reflects Revolution Academy’s vision for a campus that blends innovation with Summerfield’s small-town charm — featuring modern classrooms, advanced research labs, and premier athletic spaces. This collaboration will not only serve students but also strengthens Guilford County through local partnership.
As part of the Revolution Rising capital campaign, launched this week to raise $30 million, Landmark Builders will oversee construction, building on their prior success with Revolution Academy’s current facility.
“We’re excited to team up with Landmark Builders to turn our 65 acres into a reality,” said John Nosek, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Their track record in building our lower school campus and deep local roots makes them the perfect partner to build our upper school campus. Revolution Rising is gaining momentum, and this is a major leap forward.”
Principal Michele Harris added, “Our students deserve a world-class environment, and Landmark Builders shares that vision. Together, we’ll create a space where young scholars soar — and we need your support to make it happen.”
The Revolution Rising campaign welcomes donations of all sizes to bring this vision to life. With Landmark Builders on board, construction planning starts immediately, pending fundraising milestones. Visit rarhinosk12.com/support to contribute and help shape Summerfield’s future.
About Landmark Builders
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Landmark Builders has served the Triad for over 40 years, delivering high-quality projects with a focus on client satisfaction and community impact. Learn more at landmarkbuilders.com.
About Revolution Academy
Revolution Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Summerfield, NC, serving grades K–9 and expanding to K–12. We receive state funding for operations. We do not receive state funding for facilities — which is why we need your support. A donation to Revolution Rising is an investment in education excellence. Visit rarhinosk12.com/support to help — every dollar enriches tomorrow.
Contact
Terry Helms
336-203-3690
rarhinosk12.com/
ext 113
