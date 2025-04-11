Revolution Academy Partners with Landmark Builders for New Upper School Campus

Revolution Academy proudly announces Landmark Builders as the general contractor for its transformative new upper school campus on 65 acres in Summerfield, NC. Their selection reflects Revolution Academy’s vision for a campus that blends innovation with Summerfield’s small-town charm — featuring modern classrooms, advanced research labs, and premier athletic spaces. This collaboration will not only serve students but also strengthen Guilford County through local partnership.