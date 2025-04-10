Lewis A. Weiss Honored as Professional of the Year 2025 for Broadcasting by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mahwah, NJ, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, has been named Professional of the Year 2025 for Broadcasting by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, providing news and information about the manufacturing industry nationwide. With over 50 years of experience in radio broadcasting, he brings extensive expertise in business marketing and management to the platform.
Weiss also serves as president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group. He is affiliated with N.M.A. He obtained his B.S. in business marketing from Queens College.
In his free time, Lewis enjoys travel, family activities, world news, and photography.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, providing news and information about the manufacturing industry nationwide. With over 50 years of experience in radio broadcasting, he brings extensive expertise in business marketing and management to the platform.
Weiss also serves as president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group. He is affiliated with N.M.A. He obtained his B.S. in business marketing from Queens College.
In his free time, Lewis enjoys travel, family activities, world news, and photography.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories