Optimal IdM Announces Passkey Support in the OptimalCloud for Passwordless Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Risk-Based Authentication
The OptimalCloud now supports Passkeys, a groundbreaking passwordless authentication technology developed by the FIDO Alliance that utilizes cryptographic techniques to provide users with a simple and secure way to authenticate without the need for traditional passwords.
Tampa, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced that the OptimalCloud now supports Passkeys, a groundbreaking passwordless authentication technology developed by the FIDO Alliance. This integration enables organizations to implement secure, user-friendly, and interoperable authentication across various platforms and devices.
Passkeys, a new standard created by the FIDO Alliance, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, utilize cryptographic techniques to provide users with a simple and secure way to authenticate without the need for traditional passwords. A passkey is a FIDO authentication credential that allows users to sign in to apps and websites using the same steps they use to unlock their devices, such as biometrics, PIN, or pattern. By leveraging public key cryptography and biometric authentication, passkeys offer superior security compared to legacy password-based systems, effectively mitigating the risks associated with phishing, credential stuffing, and other password-related threats.
"We are excited to announce passkey support in the OptimalCloud, empowering our customers to adopt the latest advancements in passwordless authentication," said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner at Optimal IdM. "By integrating passkeys into our platform, we are enabling organizations to strengthen their security posture while providing users with a seamless and intuitive authentication experience across multiple devices and platforms."
The OptimalCloud's passkey integration offers several key benefits:
- Improved User Experience: Passkeys are designed to be more convenient for users than remembering and typing passwords. Sign-in with passkeys has a success rate up to 20% higher and is up to 75% faster than typing passwords.
- Enhanced Security: Passkeys use cryptographic keys from end-user devices for authentication. Private keys are stored on the device and used to create cryptographic authentication signatures, while public keys are stored on servers for verification. This eliminates the need for servers to store secrets, making passkeys phishing-resistant.
- Multi-Platform Compatibility: Passkeys are designed to work seamlessly across different platforms and devices, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly authentication experience.
- Reduced Costs: Since passkeys have far less risk than passwords, the need for additional risk-based authentication with SMS OTP can be reduced, lowering SMS costs for organizations.
- Easier Deployment: Passkeys are easier for service providers to deploy and manage compared to traditional password-based systems.
"Passkeys represent a significant milestone in the evolution of authentication, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this industry-wide effort to move beyond passwords," added Aucoin. "By integrating passkeys into the OptimalCloud, we are providing our customers with a future-proof solution that combines the highest levels of security with an exceptional user experience."
To learn more about passkey support in the OptimalCloud and how it can benefit your organization, please visit www.optimalidm.com.
About Optimal IdM
Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable IAM solutions that meet the specific security needs of their organizations. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.
Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.
