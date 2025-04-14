Author Charles Schoen's New Audiobook, "Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Experiences in Raising a Son with Special Needs

Recent audiobook release “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Charles Schoen is a captivating true story that documents the author’s story in raising his special needs son, Charlie. Through the ups and downs, Schoen reveals how life with Charlie has impacted both him and others for the better.