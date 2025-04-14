Author Charles Schoen's New Audiobook, "Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Experiences in Raising a Son with Special Needs
Recent audiobook release “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Charles Schoen is a captivating true story that documents the author’s story in raising his special needs son, Charlie. Through the ups and downs, Schoen reveals how life with Charlie has impacted both him and others for the better.
Naples, FL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Schoen, the Executive Director of The Adaptive Learning Center (ALC), a pre-school inclusion program for children with special needs and other challenges, in Atlanta Georgia, has completed his new audiobook, “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie”: a powerful and inspiring look at the life of the author as he raises his son Charlie, learning to adapt to his special needs along the way to provide for him.
“This book is for two audiences,” writes Schoen. “For those with a child with special needs it is here to affirm your experience, to encourage you, to provide shortcuts, to give support. I share my story, our story, in hopes that you will see your own reflected here, that you will get ideas about what you can do, how you can take care of your child and yourself to the very best of your ability, how you can live a beautiful life with this child who is not what you expected them to be.
“This journey will change who you are. It will take the rough edges off of you. It will soften you and strengthen you. It will cause you to see what is important in life and dispense with the rest. I believe that no matter who you are, it will change you for the better. My hope is that this book will shine some light on that journey for you."
The author continues, “This book is also for those who don't have a child with special needs but want to understand what it is like. At the end of the day we all have challenges and my hope is this book will inspire you to face your own challenges in a new way. I want to give you a perspective of how you can take your own challenges and embrace them for the better . . . to help you be better. This book is for everyone.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Charles Schoen’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s passion for helping others navigate the world of special needs and early childhood education, and the best way for parents to embrace the journey they are on with their children. Heartfelt and candid, “Unexpected Joy” is a story of struggle, depression, deliverance, redemption, acceptance and eventually joy wrapped in an adventure of a lifetime of challenges.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie” by Charles Schoen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“This book is for two audiences,” writes Schoen. “For those with a child with special needs it is here to affirm your experience, to encourage you, to provide shortcuts, to give support. I share my story, our story, in hopes that you will see your own reflected here, that you will get ideas about what you can do, how you can take care of your child and yourself to the very best of your ability, how you can live a beautiful life with this child who is not what you expected them to be.
“This journey will change who you are. It will take the rough edges off of you. It will soften you and strengthen you. It will cause you to see what is important in life and dispense with the rest. I believe that no matter who you are, it will change you for the better. My hope is that this book will shine some light on that journey for you."
The author continues, “This book is also for those who don't have a child with special needs but want to understand what it is like. At the end of the day we all have challenges and my hope is this book will inspire you to face your own challenges in a new way. I want to give you a perspective of how you can take your own challenges and embrace them for the better . . . to help you be better. This book is for everyone.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Charles Schoen’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s passion for helping others navigate the world of special needs and early childhood education, and the best way for parents to embrace the journey they are on with their children. Heartfelt and candid, “Unexpected Joy” is a story of struggle, depression, deliverance, redemption, acceptance and eventually joy wrapped in an adventure of a lifetime of challenges.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie” by Charles Schoen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories