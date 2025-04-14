Author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis's New Audiobook "Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver" is Designed to Uplift Family Caregivers Through Spiritual Solace and Renewal

Recent audiobook release “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver: Forty Days of Reflections to Strengthen and Encourage” from Audiobook Network author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis offers a spiritual companion for those on the caregiving journey. This audiobook provides Bible-based reflections, meditations, and prayers designed to uplift and sustain family caregivers through their daily challenges.