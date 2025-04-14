Author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis's New Audiobook "Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver" is Designed to Uplift Family Caregivers Through Spiritual Solace and Renewal
Recent audiobook release “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver: Forty Days of Reflections to Strengthen and Encourage” from Audiobook Network author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis offers a spiritual companion for those on the caregiving journey. This audiobook provides Bible-based reflections, meditations, and prayers designed to uplift and sustain family caregivers through their daily challenges.
Woodbridge, VA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis, an ordained minister through the American Baptist Churches, USA, as well as a cancer survivor and family caregiver, has completed her new audiobook, “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver: Forty Days of Reflections to Strengthen and Encourage”: a poignant and supportive audiobook that offers a much-needed source of inspiration and spiritual guidance for family caregivers, helping them navigate the emotional and physical demands of their roles.
In “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver,” ordained minister and author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis brings a message of hope to those on their caregiver journeys and to those seeking to redefine their paths and purpose as former family caregivers. “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver” offers Bible-based reflections on various types of experiences family caregivers have in common, with an invitation to take a moment to re-center and re-focus on the spiritual expressions of Scripture, meditation, and prayer.
“Through personal experience as a caregiver to my parents, I gained first-hand knowledge of the responsibilities family caregivers carry on their shoulders,” shares the author. “It became important for me to find out what other family caregivers say they need to help sustain their spirit during the journey of caring for someone they love. The outcome of this inquiry is a devotional developed in direct response to family caregiver interviews and their answers to survey questions. Woven between the pages of this devotional is a message for family caregivers, individuals concerned about family caregivers, faith communities, and for community groups that are not faith-based. The devotional is a companion for the caregiving journey that invites you to seek spiritual strength and wisdom from God and to replenish your spirit of compassion and love.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis’s new audiobook is not only for those within faith communities but is also intended for anyone involved in caregiving or concerned about caregivers. Heartfelt and engaging, “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver” serves as a companion for the caregiving journey, inviting listeners to seek spiritual strength and wisdom from God while replenishing their spirit of compassion and love.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver: Forty Days of Reflections to Strengthen and Encourage” by Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
