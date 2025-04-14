PureShowers Launches World’s First AI Shower Filter Assistant Powered by ChatGPT

PureShowers.co.uk has launched Droplet, the world’s first AI assistant dedicated to helping shower filter shoppers. Powered by ChatGPT and trained on nearly 18 years of customer questions, reviews, blog posts, and expert knowledge, Droplet offers 24/7, conversational support tailored to individual needs. Unlike generic bots, Droplet understands real customer concerns and provides instant, helpful answers on topics like product selection, installation, and filter replacements.