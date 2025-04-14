Euro Marine Group Receives U.S. Patent for Integrated Sea Chest That Is Reshaping the Yacht Industry
Fort Lauderdale, FL – April 14, 2025 — Euro Marine Group Ltd., the parent company of Lazzara Yachts, has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,240,564 B2 for an integrated seawater management system. The system combines sea chests and discharge components into a single embedded unit within a vessel’s hull and is intended to reduce the number of through-hull fittings and simplify onboard systems.
Developed by Euro Marine Group President and CEO George Chirakadze, the system replaces conventional intake and discharge setups with a consolidated, composite structure built into the hull. This design seeks to address issues commonly associated with multiple through-hull fittings, including corrosion, leakage, and fatigue-related wear.
“This is a rethinking of what belongs inside the hull—and what doesn’t,” said Chirakadze.
A key feature of the system is a removable, threaded standpipe that allows maintenance work to be performed while the vessel remains in the water. This element is designed to help reduce service downtime.
The system also includes a UV treatment chamber for incoming seawater. This function supports regulatory efforts to limit biofouling and the spread of non-native marine organisms.
According to the company, the technology may also have applications in other sectors, including commercial and defense vessels, where reduced maintenance complexity and enhanced system integration are beneficial.
The benefits of the system are multi-layered:
For Superyachts: Fewer failure points, cleaner hulls, fewer visible fittings, and maintenance access from within the engine room.
For Commercial Shipping: Fewer failure points, reduced downtime, and faster servicing intervals.
For Naval Vessels: Increased survivability through structural simplification and redundancy.
It’s the kind of “invisible innovation” that defines the best of marine engineering —felt in performance, not seen in profile.
As yachting enters an age of zero-emissions ambition and net-positive narratives, a new sea chest system offers something refreshingly real: a proven, available, and scalable innovation that makes every yacht more reliable, efficient, more serviceable, and more sustainable — without asking owners to compromise on performance or beauty.
Patent No. 12,240,564 B2 was filed in April 2022 and granted in March 2025
Patent page: https://ppubs.uspto.gov/api/patents/html/12240564?source=USPAT&requestToken=eyJzdWIiOiIxN2I2ZTNmNS05NWE1LTRkOTMtOTE1Ni04OTA2YzUwNmUxMmYiLCJ2ZXIiOiI0NGQ1ZWY3Yi1hNTE2LTQ4ZDMtOGFmOS1lYTNmMjIyZmQyYjIiLCJleHAiOjB9
