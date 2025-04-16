JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
New York, NY, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut, JAB Enterprises has delivered standout projects throughout the city including leading medical institutions and large retailers.
“As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re excited to offer cleaning services as part of our full suite of client solutions,” said Edwin Gonzalez, CEO of JAB Enterprises, Inc. “This partnership enhances our ability to provide end-to-end services, from construction to clean-up.” Currently JAB Enterprises offers a suite of services including pre-construction services, project cost estimates, construction management services, project management, and as-built project close out procedures for healthcare, retail, educational and corporate clients.
Janitorial Multi Services LLC is a women-owned and women-led commercial cleaning company based in New York City and serving the entire tri-state area. JMS specializes in office cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and turnover services for hotels and short-term residential rentals. With certifications in New York City and pending certification in New York State, JMS demonstrates a strong commitment to professionalism and delivering high-quality service.
“This joint venture is the right move,” says Janet Vasquez, Operations Manager at JMS. “Together, we’re creating a more streamlined experience for clients who need both construction expertise and reliable post-project cleaning.”
This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering integrated property solutions with a focus on excellence, efficiency, and client satisfaction.
About JAB Enterprises Inc.
JAB Entreprises Inc (JAB) is a New York City-based full-service construction firm specializing in both interior and exterior construction. Currently JAB Enterprises offers a suite of services including pre-construction services, project cost estimates, construction management services, project management, and as-built project close out procedures for healthcare, educational and corporate clients.
The team has successfully completed work for a wide variety of quality clients including Guardian Life, Hudson Yards, Graybar, Milstein Properties, Brown Harris Steven, Salomon Smith Barney, BMW, HSBC Bank, MCI Telecommunications, The American Museum of Natural History, Marriott Corporation, and Mt. Sinai Hospital, to name a few. JAB prides themselves on delivering exceptional construction services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients in New York City. Specializing in facade restoration, education, corporate, and healthcare projects, we bring expertise and innovation to every project we undertake. For more information, log on to www.jabenterprises.com.
About Janitorial Multi Services LLC
Janitorial Multi Services (JMS) is a New York City-based commercial cleaning company servicing the tri-state area of New York City. JMS offers a suite of services, including final cleanings post construction, pest control, disinfection services, and now construction services via JAB Industries. We provide services to various industries, including post-construction cleaning, offices, restaurants, retail, and high-turnover short-term rental properties. JMS is a Certified New York City-based minority and women-owned business enterprise (M/WBE). For more information, log on to www.jmsnewyork.com.
Janet Vasquez
646-723-1429
www.jmsnewyork.com
