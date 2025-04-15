BBQ Distro Launches Cash Sweepstakes for Predicting the Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Ahead of Major Ranking Reveal
BBQ Distro launches the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas Prediction Sweepstakes. Submit your picks by May 14 at bbqdistro.com/top10 for a chance to win a cash prize and major BBQ bragging rights. Entry is free limited to one per person. Weekly content and limited product drops roll out as anticipation builds before the list drops in June. Winner announced on live Tales From The Pits podcast. Follow @bbqdistro for updates.
Grand Prairie, TX, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BBQ Distro Launches Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Prediction Sweepstakes
Fans Can Win $2,500 Cash by Predicting the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas
BBQ Distro, Texas’s premiere online marketplace offering sauces, rubs, and seasonings from the Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas, is turning up the heat with the launch of its Top 10 BBQ Prediction Sweepstakes. It’s a first-of-its-kind BBQ challenge where fans submit their predictions for the highly awaited 2025 Top BBQ Rankings.
One lucky fan will win $2,500 in cash and full-blown bragging rights in the Texas BBQ community by simply submitting who they believe will be the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas.
The sweepstakes is open now at bbqdistro.com/top10 and runs through 11:59 PM CST on May 14, 2025. Entry is free, but limited to one per person. Every participant will receive a 10% discount code just for submitting an entry.
The Top 10 Prediction Sweepstakes is proudly supported by Lone Star Beer and Mossy Horn Whiskey, two Texas originals who know a thing or two about good taste. Their support helps make this unique Texas BBQ experience possible.
Throughout the sweepstakes, BBQ Distro will drop weekly content and spicy debates featuring pitmasters, fans, and food writers sharing their predictions for who belongs in the Top 10 and who’s about to get snubbed. BBQ Distro will also be doing limited releases of products from some of the highest rated and hardest to reach BBQ joints in Texas.
Winners will be announced during a live recording of the Tales From The Pits podcast in late May when the list drops. Please stay tuned for more information on this event by following @talesfromthepits on Instagram.
About BBQ Distro
BBQ Distro is the premiere destination for sauces, rubs, and seasonings from the best BBQ joints in Texas. You can shop online at bbqdistro.com or by visiting the Speakeasy in Grand Prairie, Texas to shop in-person.
For more information, visit bbqdistro.com or follow @bbqdistro on Instagram and TikTok. For any questions, please contact info@bbqdistro.com. Official sweepstakes rules found here.
Contact
BBQ DistroContact
Jacky Martinon
214-524-9183
bbqdistro.com
