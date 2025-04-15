BBQ Distro Launches Cash Sweepstakes for Predicting the Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Ahead of Major Ranking Reveal

BBQ Distro launches the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas Prediction Sweepstakes. Submit your picks by May 14 at bbqdistro.com/top10 for a chance to win a cash prize and major BBQ bragging rights. Entry is free limited to one per person. Weekly content and limited product drops roll out as anticipation builds before the list drops in June. Winner announced on live Tales From The Pits podcast. Follow @bbqdistro for updates.