Whimsical Leisure Fantasy Has Arrived on Alchemy - Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Available Now
Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass from 1985 Games has launched on Alchemy. Featuring an exclusive enhanced edition only available on the Alchemy app.
Portland, OR, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass is a brand new campaign setting from 1985 Games that's designed to work with 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons. Inspired by classic anime, video games, and movies, Obojima invites you to come get lost in an unforgettably whimsical world. This lo-fi fantasy setting encourages you to relax, enjoy the ride, and use your creativity. Embark on a one of a kind adventure filled with spirits, 80’s technology, mystery, and more! Obojima wants new and seasoned roleplayers alike to experience this beautiful world of leisure fantasy.
Alchemy brings this magical island to life with immersive motion overlays, ambient sounds, and an original dynamic audio score. This amazing app has everything you and your players need to lose yourself in this unforgettably unique world of spirits, mystery, and whimsy.
What new things can you expect from Obojima?
- 3 new species options, like the mysterious Dara and the frog-like Nakudama.
- 2 new skills: break and fix things with Mechanics, or find ingredients and parts with Salvaging.
- 20 new feats, including sword-fighting, species evolutions, and faction feats.
- 48 new magic items, like keytars, lunar weapons, even flame-trail-leaving bicycles.
- 50 new spells: use Jolt to power ancient machines back to life, make weapons out of vegetables, sculpt sand to your whim, or even create magical train stops.
- 60 new monsters and NPCs: spirit companions, legendary monsters, corrupted creatures, and more.
- 11 new subclasses: origami-wielding wizards, mask-wearing bards, potion-brewing barbarians, and the Obojima community-created sheep dragon monk.
- A brand new, one-of-a-kind potion-brewing system that can be seamlessly integrated into other campaigns. Includes over 60 ingredients and 180 new potions.
The exclusive Alchemy Enhanced Edition features:
- Fully animated cover scene
- 10 thematic motion overlays
- 10 ambient sound beds
- 10 minutes of dynamic audio (AE exclusive!)
- 11 ready-to-play-pre-built scenes
- Pre-made characters and more!
Check out Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass on Alchemy now.
app.alchemyrpg.com/marketplace
Lenny Gotter
503-954-1820
obojima.com
