Inktel Contact Center Solutions Wins Four Prestigious Stevie Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence
Inktel Contact Center Solutions won four Stevie® Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence, including two Golds for Government Sales Team of the Year and Customer Service Training Practice of the Year. They also earned a Silver for Contact Center of the Year and a Bronze for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Complex Sales. The recognition highlights Inktel’s innovation and leadership in customer service and BPO, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.
Miami, FL, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inktel Contact Center Solutions, a leader in Business Process Outsourcing, is proud to announce it has won four Stevie® Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence. The awards were presented during a gala ceremony on April 10 in New York City, attended by industry leaders.
The Stevie Awards, often called the "Oscars of Business," recognize achievements in business worldwide. Inktel was recognized in the following categories:
Government Sales Team of the Year – Gold Stevie® Winner
Contact Center of the Year – Silver Stevie® Winner
Customer Service Training Practice of the Year – Gold Stevie® Winner
Best Use of Thought Leadership in Complex Sales – Bronze Stevie® Winner
“We are thrilled to receive four Stevie Awards,” said Jason Schlenker, Senior VP of Business Development at Inktel. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team. It reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, and we’ll continue striving for excellence.”
The awards were judged by over 200 executives worldwide, evaluating entries based on innovation, impact, and excellence. Inktel stood out among thousands of entries from companies of all sizes.
This recognition reinforces Inktel’s leadership in Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
For more information about Inktel and its award-winning services, visit www.inktel.com.
About Inktel
Inktel is transforming customer experience by blending human-centered care with digital innovation. Their solutions combine advanced technology and personalized support, delivering proactive service that aligns with clients' brand values. Inktel partners with organizations to streamline operations, boost loyalty, and scale effectively.
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards recognize achievements in eight programs, including The American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®. Learn more at www.stevieawards.com.
