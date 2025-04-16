Inktel Contact Center Solutions Wins Four Prestigious Stevie Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence

Inktel Contact Center Solutions won four Stevie® Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence, including two Golds for Government Sales Team of the Year and Customer Service Training Practice of the Year. They also earned a Silver for Contact Center of the Year and a Bronze for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Complex Sales. The recognition highlights Inktel’s innovation and leadership in customer service and BPO, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.