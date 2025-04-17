NJ Ciphers Announce Official Tryouts at Monmouth Regional High School on May 4
The NJ Ciphers are offering athletes a unique opportunity to earn a spot on New Jersey’s newest professional indoor football team during open tryouts.
Morristown, NJ, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The NJ Ciphers, New Jersey’s premier indoor arena football team and a proud member of the Entertainment Football Association (ENTFLA), have officially announced their open tryouts for the 2025 season. The tryouts will be held at Monmouth Regional High School, located at 1 Norman J Field Way, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724, on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Player registration begins at 1:00 PM, with tryouts kicking off promptly at 2:00 PM.
Aspiring athletes can register in advance online for a reduced fee of $75. Walk-up registration on the day of tryouts will be $100 (cash or card accepted). All participants must complete payment prior to taking the field.
As a bonus, every player who tries out will receive two complimentary tickets to a 2025 NJ Ciphers home game at Mennen Arena in Morristown.
“Our goal is to uncover the next generation of arena football talent while giving local athletes an opportunity to shine,” said Peter Barbounis, Media Advisor for the NJ Ciphers. “This is more than just a tryout — it’s a shot at becoming part of something exciting.”
Nick Coppola, the Head Coach of the NJ Ciphers and former head coach of the Jersey Flight, added, "We’re building something special here in New Jersey, and that starts with finding players who bring heart, hustle, and hunger to the game. If you’ve got the drive, this tryout is your chance to show it."
For pre-registration and additional tryout information, visit www.njciphers.com/tryouts
Follow the NJ Ciphers on Instagram, X, and Facebook @NJCiphers for updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and more.
Sleeping Bear Productions, a Morristown-based media company, serves as the official media consultant for the NJ Ciphers, leading communications, content development, and media strategy for the franchise.
