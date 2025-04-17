Marsha Goodman Featured in Full-Page Article in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Walnut Creek, CA, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marsha Goodman of Walnut Creek, California will be featured in a full-page spread in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This distinguished recognition celebrates her achievements and contributions in the field of art. Goodman will be showcased in magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
About Marsha Goodman
Marsha Goodman is an accomplished fine artist whose paintings can be found in private collections throughout the United States. She is also a supervisor at Barnes & Noble in Walnut Creek, California.
As a Bay area painter, Goodman’s work has received numerous accolades and been featured in prestigious exhibitions across the country. Her work has been displayed at the Hudson Valley Art Association's 72nd Annual Exhibition and the National Art and Acrylic Painters Best of America Show, where she won a prize. Her artwork was also showcased at the Impact Artists Gallery National Woman's Exhibition and the Oil Painters of America Western Exhibition. Goodman's talent earned recognition in the International Artist Magazine Challenge for her interpretation of flowers and gardens, and her work is featured in the book "How Did You Paint That? 100 Ways to Paint Flowers and Gardens."
Goodman’s distinctive artistic approach involves defining values first, laying paint from back to front, and creating a journey through her paintings to a highly defined center of interest. “My world is a motion picture with a constant stream of freeze frames to interpret and preserve,” said Goodman.
With a diverse educational background, Goodman studies include time at the Duccio di Boninsegna Scuola di Arte, the Jacapo della Quercia Scuola di Ceramica, and the Universita di Siena, Italy. She received her bachelor's degree in art from the State University College at Buffalo, New York, and earned her M.A. in art education from Brooklyn College.
Marsha is an active member of the Oil Painters of America, the National Oil and Acrylic Painters of America, and the American Impressionist Society.
For more information visit https://koshart.artspan.com/statement
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
