BDA Advises Kaer on Partnership with PATRIZIA and Mitsui to Accelerate Expansion of Cooling as a Service with Up to US$350m Investment Commitment
New York, NY, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Kaer, has successfully secured capital investment from PATRIZIA and Mitsui, via their APAC Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (A-SIF). This investment will support the expansion of Kaer’s Cooling as a Service (CaaS) business across high growth Asian markets, representing up to US$350m in capital deployment to accelerate the region’s transition to low carbon cooling.
BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to Kaer on the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ASIF’s investment will support Kaer’s development of its existing presence in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Indonesia, as well as seed growth in new regional markets including Thailand and Vietnam. With 30% growth in 2024 and a further 50% growth projected from existing contracts coming in 2025, this partnership will allow Kaer to scale its operations safely while further developing technology and data analytics to enhance customer experience. By 2028, Kaer aims to deliver low-carbon cooling to 100 million square feet of commercial real estate, helping to eliminate 120 million kg of carbon emissions from cities in Asia.
Meanwhile Kaer remains under the same management, ensuring continuity in operations and customer relationships, with A-SIF initially holding a minority stake, committing additional growth capital to support further expansion and business development.
Justin Taylor, CEO of Kaer, said: “This partnership with PATRIZIA and Mitsui through A-SIF is a significant milestone for Kaer and the global Cooling as a Service movement. With this investment, we will accelerate the expansion of our CaaS model into new markets, scale our technology-driven solutions, and help our customers reduce their carbon footprint while lowering costs. As demand for sustainable cooling grows across Asia, we remain committed to pioneering the transition towards a more energy-efficient and decarbonised built environment.”
Saji Anantakrishnan, Head of Infrastructure for Australia and Asia at PATRIZIA, added: “This fourth investment for A-SIF marks a strategic expansion into Cooling as a Service infrastructure. Kaer has built a market-leading business in an emerging sector that delivers both sustainability benefits and cost savings to customers. This platform exemplifies the merits and value-creation potential of midmarket infrastructure investing at its best. It is also a great example of what RE-Infra means in practice – infrastructure investing that enhances the value of the built environment, with technology playing a critical role in linking the two.”
Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Services and Sustainability, BDA Partners, said, “This is a landmark transaction for energy efficiency and decarbonisation in Asia. Backed by PATRIZIA and Mitsui, Kaer will continue to lead the delivery of sustainable Cooling as a Service across the region. We’re delighted to have advised Kaer.”
Deal team
· Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Singapore, Head of Services and Sustainability, Singapore
· Rica Wirianata, Partner, Singapore
· Joscelin Kee, Director, Singapore
· Artur Dumont, Vice President, Singapore
· Brandon Heng, Associate, Singapore
About Kaer
The pioneer of Cooling as a Service and the fastest growing CaaS provider in Asia, Kaer has designed, built and operated cooling systems for commercial and industrial buildings in Asia, for over 70 years. Aiming to make CaaS the model of choice for the real estate industry, Kaer enables businesses to simply buy cooling on a pay-as-you-use basis, to overcome significant capital investment and challenges associated with owning a cooling system, allowing businesses to transition to low-carbon cooling while reducing capex. With over SGD $200m of cooling assets under management, Kaer is serving over 20 million sq ft of real estate space across Asia. www.kaer.com
About PATRIZIA
With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 41 years. PATRIZIA manages over EUR 55bn in assets and employs 900 professionals at 26 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been making an impact since 1984, by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis (“colourful circle”) in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases, and since 1999 through the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has given more than 700,000 children and young people worldwide access to education, healthcare, and a safe home to get the chance to live a better self-determined life over the last 25 years. www.patrizia.ag / www.patrizia.foundation/en
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Mitsui is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, mobility, energy and materials, amongst others. The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders.
Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and providing infrastructure; promoting a global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition. https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
