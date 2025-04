Linda Weller Among 2025 Women of Excellence Honorees Announced by Rochester Business Journal

Rochester, NY, April 29, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Rochester Business Journal has selected Linda Weller, President, Info Advantage, as a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree.The Women of Excellence awards recognize high-achieving women for their career accomplishments including professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring.With over 25 years in the field and holding the position of President at Info Advantage, a Rochester-based managed IT and cybersecurity firm, Linda not only effectively guides the professional team but also brings a vibrant energy to the workplace. Beyond her commitment to sustainable initiatives and community endeavors, Linda’s leadership is characterized by a dedication to growth and the preservation of exceptional standards for customer and employee satisfaction, all while ensuring a lively and human touch to the business environment."I am deeply honored to be recognized as a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal," said Linda Weller, President Info Advantage. "This award is a testament to the incredible support and dedication of my team at Info Advantage. It inspires me to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact in our community."In addition, seven women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence. Members of the Circle of Excellence are prior Women of Excellence honorees who demonstrate longstanding, notable success in the community and who are leading the way for other women. The honorees were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous years’ Circle of Excellence and Women of Excellence honorees and the Rochester Business Journal’s editorial team.“The 2025 Women of Excellence are outstanding leaders who inspire innovation, celebrate success and support the next generation of leaders. They open doors and create positive change, sharing their success with their professional network and the community around them,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal. “The Circle of Excellence honorees are trailblazers and change makers who aren’t afraid to face adversity and stand up for what they believe. They know the value of helping other women see something special in themselves, something they might not have known was there. We at the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to honor these transformational leaders.”Linda and Info Advantage were also acknowledged by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce as one of the fastest-growing Women and Minority-Owned Businesses and one of the 2024 Best Women-Owned Businesses by the Rochester Business Journal. Their remarkable community work is exemplified by raising over $7,000 in the past year for the Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services."At Info Advantage, for over 30 years we have been dedicated to supporting Rochester businesses with top-notch managed IT and security services," said Linda Weller. “Our commitment extends beyond just business; we are passionate about giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives. This dual focus on professional excellence and community support is at the heart of everything we do," said Linda Weller.This year’s Women of Excellence will be honored at an awards celebration on May 8 at the Joseph A. 