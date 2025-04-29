Linda Weller Among 2025 Women of Excellence Honorees Announced by Rochester Business Journal
Linda Weller, President of Info Advantage, has been named a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal. Recognized for her leadership, community impact, and commitment to excellence in IT and cybersecurity, Linda Weller continues to inspire through her dedication to professional growth and service.
Rochester, NY, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rochester Business Journal has selected Linda Weller, President, Info Advantage, as a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree.
The Women of Excellence awards recognize high-achieving women for their career accomplishments including professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring.
With over 25 years in the field and holding the position of President at Info Advantage, a Rochester-based managed IT and cybersecurity firm, Linda not only effectively guides the professional team but also brings a vibrant energy to the workplace. Beyond her commitment to sustainable initiatives and community endeavors, Linda’s leadership is characterized by a dedication to growth and the preservation of exceptional standards for customer and employee satisfaction, all while ensuring a lively and human touch to the business environment.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal," said Linda Weller, President Info Advantage. "This award is a testament to the incredible support and dedication of my team at Info Advantage. It inspires me to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact in our community."
In addition, seven women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence. Members of the Circle of Excellence are prior Women of Excellence honorees who demonstrate longstanding, notable success in the community and who are leading the way for other women. The honorees were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous years’ Circle of Excellence and Women of Excellence honorees and the Rochester Business Journal’s editorial team.
“The 2025 Women of Excellence are outstanding leaders who inspire innovation, celebrate success and support the next generation of leaders. They open doors and create positive change, sharing their success with their professional network and the community around them,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal. “The Circle of Excellence honorees are trailblazers and change makers who aren’t afraid to face adversity and stand up for what they believe. They know the value of helping other women see something special in themselves, something they might not have known was there. We at the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to honor these transformational leaders.”
Linda and Info Advantage were also acknowledged by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce as one of the fastest-growing Women and Minority-Owned Businesses and one of the 2024 Best Women-Owned Businesses by the Rochester Business Journal. Their remarkable community work is exemplified by raising over $7,000 in the past year for the Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services.
"At Info Advantage, for over 30 years we have been dedicated to supporting Rochester businesses with top-notch managed IT and security services," said Linda Weller. “Our commitment extends beyond just business; we are passionate about giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives. This dual focus on professional excellence and community support is at the heart of everything we do," said Linda Weller.
This year's Women of Excellence will be honored at an awards celebration on May 8 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester.
Attendance is limited, with sponsors receiving priority access.
There are various sponsorship levels available, which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers and guests at the event and much more. If seats are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.
Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 9 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at RBJ.net.
The Presenting Sponsor is Garber Rochester. The Awards Sponsor is Evans Bank. For more information and updated sponsorship information about the Rochester Business Journal’s 2025 Women of Excellence, visit RBJ.net.
About Rochester Business Journal
Rochester Business Journal has served as the leading source of business news and information in Rochester, N.Y., for 38 years. In addition to its website, RBJ.net, and weekly print publication, Rochester Business Journal publishes more than 25 special products a year including Book of Lists, Explore Greater Rochester, RBJ 75 and Power Lists. Rochester Business Journal also hosts 12 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. Those events include Forty Under 40, Icon Honors, Women of Excellence and Reader Rankings. In addition, Rochester Business Journal facilitates virtual panel discussions bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Rochester Business Journal and its sister publication, The Daily Record, which covers law and real estate in Western New York, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.
About Info Advantage
Info Advantage, headquartered in Rochester, New York, has been simplifying technology for businesses since 1992. With a mission to bring a human touch to IT solutions, Info Advantage serves businesses with 10-300 employees across various industries including financial services, manufacturing/distribution, AEC, healthcare, non-profits, and women-owned sectors in New York State. Their iaGuardian suite of services offers comprehensive managed IT and security solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client. From proactive IT management and customized solutions to expert support and robust security measures, Info Advantage ensures that businesses can focus on their core activities while their technology needs are expertly handled. Their commitment to professional excellence and community support is at the heart of everything they do. www.info-adv.com
2025 Women of Excellence Honorees
Denise A. Battles, SUNY Geneseo
Paula W. Belemjian, The Margaret Home
Malorie Benjamin, Dixon Schwabl + Company
Teresa O'Loughlin Bianchi, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes
Hope Delancy Breen, 92.5 WBEE
Megan Broomfield, MMB+Co
Nita T. Brown, Mansawear, Clothing Made To Lift You
Kim Brumber, Conava Consulting
Sherita D. Bullock, Perinatal Network of Monroe County Inc., DBA Healthy Baby Network
Kim Clark, Heritage Christian Services
Shelly D. Clements, New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)
Stephany D. Corcoran, Unified Maintenance and Construction Inc.
Kijana G. Danzy, MVP Health Care
Mary Anne Detmer, Friendly Senior Living
Ethel Mokhiber Duble, Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity
Stephanie H. Fedorka, Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC
Katie Flynn, Flynn Agency LLC
Amanda L. Galley, Wahl Media Inc.
Andrea Holland, Andrea Holland Coaching
Deborah L. Hughes, National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House
Lana K. Ivy, Lippes Mathias LLP
Terra Keller, Foodlink
Sara Kelly, Ph.D., SUNY Brockport
Karen Kinter, Oak Orchard Health
Christina Lacagnina, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
Cheryl Leader, Lifetime Assistance Inc.
Raquel Denise Lowry, Coordinated Care Services Inc.
Dr. Candice A. Lucas, Urban League of Rochester
Regina MacAdam, Rochester Regional Health
Tamara Mayberry, City of Rochester
Ebony T. Miller, Rochester Institute of Technology
Walida Monroe-Sims, City of Rochester/AmeriCorps Program
Emily A. Ormsby, Stantec Consulting Services Inc.
Sara Passamonte, Compeer Rochester
Deana Percassi, Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
Katarina Polozie, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Cory Raggi, 1RDG, the financial center
Patricia Redding, Saunders Management Inc./Saunders Foundation
Jodi A. Reynolds, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Cassandra C. Rich, Barclay Damon LLP
Berta Rivera, Rochester Area Community Foundation
Colleen Rose, Rochester Regional Health
Deb Rosen, JFS Rochester
Samantha Schafer, The Bonadio Group
Michelle Schleher, AAC Contracting LLC
Rosemary Ventura, University of Rochester Medical Center
Lauren P. Wadsworth, Ph.D., ABPP, Genesee Valley Psychology, Meridian Psychology, Twin Star Diversity Trainers, MHNTI
Mary Beth Walker, Trillium Health
Linda Weller, Info Advantage
Josie Sheppard Wilson, McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP
2025 Circle of Excellence Honorees
Maria Cristalli, Hillside
Mary Therese Friel, Mary Therese Friel LLC
Nadine General, Dixon Schwabl + Company
Jennifer Sahrle, St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center
Pam Sherman, The ShermanEDGE
Elizabeth A. Talia, Esq., Thompson Health
Tashanda Thomas, Foodlink
This year's Women of Excellence will be honored at an awards celebration on May 8 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester.
Attendance is limited, with sponsors receiving priority access.
There are various sponsorship levels available, which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers and guests at the event and much more. If seats are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.
Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 9 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at RBJ.net.
The Presenting Sponsor is Garber Rochester. The Awards Sponsor is Evans Bank. For more information and updated sponsorship information about the Rochester Business Journal’s 2025 Women of Excellence, visit RBJ.net.
