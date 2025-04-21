UrologyLocums.com Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence
UrologyLocums.com Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence. This is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.
San Antonio, TX, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UrologyLocums.com, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to their candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are [1.6 times OR 60%] more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies.
UrologyLocums.com received a Net Promoter® Score of 87%, as compared to the industry’s average of 30%.
“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” UrologyLocums.com’s President and CEO, Ian Thompson, III, MD said.
"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"
About UrologyLocums.com
UrologyLocums.com is a physician led organization that specializes in addressing urology challenges through creative, customized staffing models and operational support. Our Founder and CEO, Dr. Ian Thompson, III, a third-generation urologist, leverages decades of experience in academia, private practice, VA systems, and locums work to develop effective, sustainable solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems and medical groups.
At UrologyLocums.com, we understand the unique needs and challenges that come with seeking employment in the field of urology. That is why we work closely with both employers and job seekers to ensure a seamless match that benefits everyone involved.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Contact
Tammy D. Hager, MBA, FABC
COO – Chief Operating Officer
M. (540) 815-6915
thager@urologylocums.com
