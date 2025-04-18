Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media.
Bakersfield, CA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Landscape Development, Inc. (LDI) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Bakersfield office, now serving as the operational centerpoint for Kern County and the Central Coast. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM at the new location: 7415 Meany Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
The new facility, which officially opened on March 1, marks a significant expansion for the company—growing from 7,500 to 12,000 square feet. Designed to support both the Construction and Design Studios divisions, this new space positions LDI for continued growth and enhanced service delivery across the region.
LDI has proudly served the Bakersfield area for nearly 20 years, and this expansion reflects its ongoing investment in the local community and client partnerships.
“It’s truly exciting to launch this new facility in Bakersfield for our construction and design teams,” said Annie Wright, Marketing Director at Landscape Development, Inc. “LDI believes in building long-term partnerships with our clients and fostering collaborative, design-built solutions. This new space brings those values to life, and we’re thrilled to continue building within the Bakersfield community. We see this as a major opportunity to grow and serve our clients even better.”
Who’s Attending
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be attended by Mayor Karen Goh, representatives from the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Builders Exchange, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Bakersfield City Council and the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Several of LDI’s vendor partners will also be in attendance, highlighting the strong industry relationships the company has built over the years.
As the industry-leading, integrated site and landscaping services company across California, Landscape Development, Inc. offers a full spectrum of capabilities—from site design and construction to landscape protection and ongoing maintenance.
Join the Celebration
Members of the public, local leaders, and media are invited to attend the ribbon cutting celebration on June 18 at 4:00 PM.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Annie Wright
Marketing Director, Landscape Development, Inc.
Phone: (661) 295-1907
Email: awright@landscapedevelopment.com
Contact
Annie Wright
661-295-1970
landscapedevelopment.com
