Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media.