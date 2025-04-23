Two-Time Grammy Nominee Martha Wash Ushers in the Spring Season of Love with a One-Night-Only Stop on Her Love & Conflict Tour at City Winery Chicago
The Voice Behind “It’s Raining Men” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” Brings Her Soul-Stirring Vocals and Chart-Topping Hits to the Windy City, May 2.
Chicago, IL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Legendary vocalist and two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash will take center stage at City Winery Chicago on Friday, May 2, 2025, for a one-night-only performance - the Midwest kickoff of her highly anticipated nationwide Martha Wash: The Love & Conflict Tour.
Best known for her powerhouse hits like "It's Raining Men" and "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now," Wash is ushering in the season of love with an unforgettable evening that will showcase her signature blend of passion and powerhouse vocals, featuring romantic and deeply moving songs from her acclaimed album Love & Conflict.
This nationwide tour sponsored by Do-Kwa Productions will highlight a fresh and dynamic side of Martha Wash, blending emotional ballads, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious grooves, Love & Conflict marks a bold departure from her dance music roots, venturing into blues-rock and adult contemporary sounds that highlight her extraordinary vocal range. Produced by Sami Basbous, the album delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, with each track delivering a powerful message.
"My producers pushed me outside my comfort zone into a new musical direction, and the result is both uplifting and thought-provoking," says Wash. "I believe everyone will find something to connect with in these lyrics, and each listener will take away their own personal message from the music."
A true icon of dance music, Martha Wash has dominated airwaves and dance floors for decades. Her unmistakable voice powered some of the most enduring anthems of the 1980s and 1990s, including "It's Raining Men," a pop culture staple featured in countless movies, commercials, and TV shows, as well as C+C Music Factory's chart-topping "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)." She also lent her vocals to Black Box's Dreamland album, which produced four #1 Billboard Dance singles and multiple Top 40 hits, including "Strike It Up," a fan-favorite at NFL, NHL and NBA games.
Wash's musical journey began in her parents' San Francisco church, where she honed her vocal skills in gospel music. She later studied opera and toured Europe, experiences that shaped her ability to seamlessly transition between ballads, dance, and pop. Her career skyrocketed when she teamed up with Izora Armstead to form Two Tons O' Fun, later known as The Weather Girls, whose 1982 megahit hit "It's Raining Men" cemented their place in music history.
Throughout her illustrious career, Martha Wash has collaborated with music's biggest stars and performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages. Her fearless musical evolution is evident in Love & Conflict, which pairs her commanding vocals with a bold exploration of new genres.
Audiences at Martha Wash: The Love & Conflict Tour can expect a performance that is both intimate and electrifying, as Wash takes them on a journey through her storied career while introducing them to the exciting new sound of her latest album.
In addition to her remarkable musical achievements, Martha is a dedicated philanthropist, passionately supporting organizations like amFAR and other causes close to her heart. Her advocacy and unwavering commitment to charitable work further cement her status as a beloved icon.
Tickets for Martha Wash: The Love & Confiict Tour at City Winery Chicago are on sale now at citywinery.com/chicago. Whether you're celebrating romance, healing from heartbreak, or simply reveling in the power of music, this unforgettable evening with Martha Wash promises to be a highlight of the spring season.
Please Note: There is a $25 per person food & beverage minimum for this show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a meal in the City Winery restaurant and wine bar before the performance. A select menu and full bar will also be available during the show.
