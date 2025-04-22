David H. Luding Chosen as Biography of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as Biography of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition. This esteemed honor is only given to one individual each calendar year and Luding was chosen for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information.
About David H. Luding
With nearly three decades of experience spanning over two hundred international projects, David H. Luding currently serves as president of DHLuding Consulting Inc. A PeopleSoft and HRIP-Human Resource Information professional, he specializes in workforce management, including absence, time, pay, schedules, and compensation. Throughout his career, Luding has taken on diverse roles as a team lead, functional analyst, business architect, trainer, and facilitator, while developing expertise in core HR areas of job and position.
Before establishing his own consulting firm, Luding gained valuable experience as an independent contractor working with various HRMS applications like PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos. His professional background includes service as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force, where he contributed to classified military projects. A 1992 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a B.S. in general studies, Luding maintains active involvement in his field through memberships in S.H.R.M., I.H.R.M., and P.M.I.
When not focused on HCM consulting, Luding enjoys spending his free time taking walks, exploring garage and estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
