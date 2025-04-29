Powerhouse Christian Music Artists MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Join Forces for Fall Tour Promoted by TPR.
The tour will stop at eight cities this fall and will bring together some of the biggest names in Christian music today.
Nashville, TN, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MercyMe, TobyMac and Matthew West are hitting the road for a new tour that will bring together a collection of iconic songs and powerful moments of worship, celebration, and community. With songs that have defined worship and Christian music, these powerhouse artists will bring the energy, the heart, and the moments you've come to expect to eight cities this fall. Whether it's the anthems of hope, faith, and celebration of their powerful new hits, these nights are your chance to experience the soundtrack of worship — live and in person.
This tour will bring together the best of Christian music, blending MercyMe's heartfelt worship anthems, TobyMac’s high-energy performances, and Matthew West’s inspirational storytelling. Fans can expect to hear hit songs like MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine," TobyMac's "Made to Love," and Matthew West's "Hello My Name Is," alongside new music that continues to touch lives. With each night promising a unique and electrifying experience, this tour is set to be a journey of faith, fellowship, and celebration.
Tickets for these Live On Tour events are on sale now. The tour kicks off on September 25th in Birmingham, AL, and will make stops in New Orleans, Jonesboro, and Charlottesville before the final show in Hershey, PA, on October 5. For a full list of cities and dates, see below. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tprlive.co.
Date | Venue | City, State
Thursday, September 25, 2025 | Legacy Arena | Birmingham, AL
Friday, September 26, 2025 | Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Biloxi, MS
Saturday, September 27, 2025 | Smoothie Kind Center | New Orleans, LA
Sunday, September 28, 2025 | Doggett Ford Park | Beaumont, TX
Thursday, October 2, 2025 | First National Bank Arena | Jonesboro, AR
Friday, October 3, 2025 | Truist Arena | Highland Heights, KY
Saturday, October 4, 2025 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, October 5, 2025 | GIANT Center | Hershey, PA
About MercyMe:
It continues to be a landmark time for the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe. They were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination. A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, opened at a remarkable No. 3 at the box office on Mar. 16, 2018 (Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions). In conjunction with the movie release, Millard penned a memoir and the band released a collection of hits titled I Can Only Imagine – The Very Best Of MercyMe. In 2018, MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-Love Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year, and was the GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year. Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 49 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone 5x platinum. In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe’s “Word Of God Speak” the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry’s most notable talents. They have sold out venues throughout the US and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, GMA3, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News and in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, USA Today and more.
About TobyMac:
With more than 16 million units in career sales and a whopping seven GRAMMY Awards, TobyMac’s career continues on the fast track. His 2015 RIAA Certified Gold studio album, This is Not a Test, garnered a GRAMMY Award and Billboard Music Award nomination on top of debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved Gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group. Among those is 2012’s Eye On It, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, only the third Christian album ever to do so.
The Elements, his latest GRAMMY-nominated, full collection of music, boasted “Everything,” “Scars,” “Edge of My Seat,” “See The Light” and more alongside the chart-topper, RIAA Gold Certified “I just need U.” His most recent singles, “21 Years,” “Help Is On the Way (Maybe Midnight),” “Promised Land,” “The Goodness (feat. Blessing Offor),” “Everything About You (feat. Marlee)” and “Show Up Choose Love (feat. Jon Reddick),” are available wherever you stream music, along with his GRAMMY nominated seventh studio project, Life After Death.
About Matthew West:
Dubbed “one of Christian music’s most prolific singer-songwriters” (Billboard), Matthew West has notched 37 No.1 songs combined as an artist and songwriter and has been awarded RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications. West is also a five-time GRAMMY nominee, NSAI’s 2022 Songwriter-Artist of the Year, ASCAP’s 2023 Golden Note Award recipient, ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year recipient, and a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, K-Love Fan Awards, GMA Dove Awards and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.”
In addition to his own recording career, he has co-hosted the K-Love Fan Awards seven times and has more than 275 songwriting credits to his name, including cuts by Anne Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Casting Crowns and others. The release of Don’t Stop Praying marks his 13th studio album. West's first single from the album and title track "Don't Stop Praying" (released January 2024) marked his biggest streaming single debut in his 20-year career and notched a No. 1 spot for two weeks at radio. Adding author to his list of accolades, West has written eight books to date: “Give This Christmas Away,” “The Story Of Your Life,” “Forgiveness,” “Today Is Day One,” “Hello, My Name Is,” “The God Who Stays,” “My Story Your Glory 30-Day Devotional,” and his latest, “Come Home For Christmas." In 2020, The Matthew West Podcast debuted and continues weekly with special guests. West is also passionate about providing hope and healing through the power of prayer and story. Along with his father, Pastor Joe West, they founded popwe, a non-profit ministry helping others to craft, share, and live a more meaningful life.
About TPR.:
With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.
Categories