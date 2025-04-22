Entrex Florida Market and University of Tampa Launch “Revenue Realities” Series: A Comparative Analysis of Revenue and Equity Valuation in Public and Private Markets
Boca Raton, FL, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Entrex Florida Market (OTC: RGLG), in collaboration with the University of Tampa’s Sykes College of Business and the Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, is pleased to announce the release of the inaugural edition of Revenue Realities—which first edition shall compare 20 years of revenue performance and stock price behavior of the 30 companies within the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Download here: https://entrex.link/2025-05-RevenueRealities
“Entrex’s marketplace solutions use revenue-enhanced, fixed-income debt securities—branded as TIGRcubs™—to create tradable, risk-adjusted investment instruments for private corporate issuers,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Florida Market. “Through Revenue Realities, we aim to demonstrate how company revenues more accurately reflect fundamental business performance, while equity valuations are often driven by market sentiment.”
Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Florida Market, added: “With over 33 million private companies in the U.S., traditional equity investing presents challenges—particularly when it comes to valuation and liquidity. By focusing on revenue-based performance, we draw inspiration from early investment models such as the London Stock Exchange’s royalty-based structures. The logic remains: revenue offers measurable, consistent indicators of value.”
Revenue Realities will also complement the Florida Private Company Index (www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com), which tracks top-line performance among private businesses throughout the state. “Our various indexes will bring clarity to Florida’s private market landscape, offering both regional and statewide insights into revenue trends,” Harblin said. “It enables transparency and creates a benchmark for private company investors.”
Watkins concluded, “Our next goal is to formalize an investable index of Florida’s leading private companies. Modeled after indices like the NASDAQ, the Florida Private Company Index and the inaugural TampaTwenty founding members, will allow investors diversified access to the growth engine of Florida’s private sector.”
About Entrex Florida Market:
The Entrex Florida Market provides Florida-based companies access to alternative capital from investors across the state. Companies can raise capital directly or through diversified investment vehicles tied to the Florida Private Company Index. Entrex licenses its proprietary and blockchain-enabled technologies—built on IBM’s Domino and Hyperledger platforms—to create alternative trading platforms for private securities. Working with originating and placement broker-dealers, Entrex enables compliant trading ecosystems for entrepreneurial enterprises.
Stephen H. Watkins
877-436-8739
www.entrexfloridamarket.com
Revenue Realities - April 2025
Revenue Realities is an ongoing quantitative analysis of revenue performance compared to equity prices across various times, sectors, and geographic regions.
