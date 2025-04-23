Author Zhanna Myers's New Audiobook, "The Harvest is Coming," Shares the Author’s Encounters She Shared with Angels and Christ, and the Heavenly Messages She Received
Recent audiobook release “The Harvest is Coming” from Audiobook Network author Zhanna Myers is a compelling series of three brief encounters in which the author was visited in her dreams by angels and Christ himself. Through each visit, Myers’s faith was strengthened, and she became encouraged to share all that she learned to help others live a life reflective of Jesus’s teachings.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zhanna Myers, a first-time author who works full time in the medical field and writes nonfiction stories based upon real-life encounters, has completed her new audiobook, “The Harvest is Coming”: a collection of spiritual encounters experienced by the author in which she was witness angelic visions and was greeted by Jesus Christ himself, stirring her very soul and reaffirming her faith in the Lord.
Over the years, author Zhanna Myers has had several brief face-to-face encounters within her dreams, being visited by the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as well as angelic beings. Compelled to share these events, Myers compiles three such experiences within the pages of “The Harvest is Coming” to help listeners discover the vital messages she received from each of these encounters.
Myers begins her tale, “After a long day, I was dead tired and just wanted to go to sleep. I crawled into bed and said my prayers. I felt like I tossed and turned for a while. Then, finally, slumber soothed my mind, making it an empty slate for my dreams to rest upon.
“While my body slept, my thoughts were transported to a different place and time. This is what I saw.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Zhanna Myers’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking series that will help to open the hearts and minds of listeners from all walks of life to the truths uncovered by the author through her brief encounters with Christ. Heartfelt and spiritually stirring, Myers shares her encounters with the hope of encouraging others to center their lives around Christ and prepare themselves for his eventual return so that they can experience his glory and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Harvest is Coming" by Zhanna Myers through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
