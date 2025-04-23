Author Zhanna Myers's New Audiobook, "The Harvest is Coming," Shares the Author’s Encounters She Shared with Angels and Christ, and the Heavenly Messages She Received

Recent audiobook release “The Harvest is Coming” from Audiobook Network author Zhanna Myers is a compelling series of three brief encounters in which the author was visited in her dreams by angels and Christ himself. Through each visit, Myers’s faith was strengthened, and she became encouraged to share all that she learned to help others live a life reflective of Jesus’s teachings.