A Revolutionary Health Experience is Here - Dr. Meyer Launches Game-Changing REAL HEALTH SCORE
In a bold move set to transform the wellness landscape, REAL HEALTH SCORE is launching a first-of-its-kind health space where people finally get real answers — and real solutions. Powered by the cutting-edge REAL HEALTH SCORE, this innovative center gives individuals a complete, personalized picture of their health in one place with one-on-one coaching and consultation based on 14 critical metrics that quantify body composition, physical fitness, cardiovascular health, and pulmonary health.
Woodbury, MN, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- REAL HEALTH SCORE Opens First Facility with Launch Event on April 24
A new era of personalized health and wellness is arriving in Woodbury with the opening of the first-ever facility dedicated to the REAL HEALTH SCORE, a groundbreaking approach to measuring and improving total well-being. The facility, located at 4040 Radio Drive, Woodbury, Minnesota 55129 (within the TCO building), will officially open on Monday, April 28, 2025.
To celebrate, the team behind REAL HEALTH SCORE is hosting a special launch event on Thursday, April 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This free, community-wide event will include:
Prizes and giveaways
Introductory pricing for scheduling REAL HEALTH SCORE testing
A chance to meet the team and learn about the REAL HEALTH SCORE process
Walkthroughs of how REAL HEALTH SCORE helps optimize physical, mental, financial, and spiritual health
Created by Dr. Nick Meyer (orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine doctor, Certified Wellness Professional, author of The ProportionFit Diet & Health Plan, and 12-year running Mpls.St.Paul Magazine TOP DOCTOR honoree), REAL HEALTH SCORE offers a comprehensive, customized health evaluation that goes far beyond traditional checkups. Using a unique scoring method, individuals receive a full snapshot of their well-being along with expert guidance to improve and maintain their health.
“This is more than a test — it’s a roadmap for real change,” said Dr. Meyer. “Our new facility is here to serve the community with practical, holistic tools to take control of their health journeys.”
The launch event is at 4040 Radio Drive, Woodbury (within the TCO building) on April 24 to get a first look at the REAL HEALTH SCORE experience and take the first step toward empowered, whole-person health.
Registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-health-score-launch-event-tickets-1331446425099
For more information, visit REALHEALTHSCORE.com.
A new era of personalized health and wellness is arriving in Woodbury with the opening of the first-ever facility dedicated to the REAL HEALTH SCORE, a groundbreaking approach to measuring and improving total well-being. The facility, located at 4040 Radio Drive, Woodbury, Minnesota 55129 (within the TCO building), will officially open on Monday, April 28, 2025.
To celebrate, the team behind REAL HEALTH SCORE is hosting a special launch event on Thursday, April 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This free, community-wide event will include:
Prizes and giveaways
Introductory pricing for scheduling REAL HEALTH SCORE testing
A chance to meet the team and learn about the REAL HEALTH SCORE process
Walkthroughs of how REAL HEALTH SCORE helps optimize physical, mental, financial, and spiritual health
Created by Dr. Nick Meyer (orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine doctor, Certified Wellness Professional, author of The ProportionFit Diet & Health Plan, and 12-year running Mpls.St.Paul Magazine TOP DOCTOR honoree), REAL HEALTH SCORE offers a comprehensive, customized health evaluation that goes far beyond traditional checkups. Using a unique scoring method, individuals receive a full snapshot of their well-being along with expert guidance to improve and maintain their health.
“This is more than a test — it’s a roadmap for real change,” said Dr. Meyer. “Our new facility is here to serve the community with practical, holistic tools to take control of their health journeys.”
The launch event is at 4040 Radio Drive, Woodbury (within the TCO building) on April 24 to get a first look at the REAL HEALTH SCORE experience and take the first step toward empowered, whole-person health.
Registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-health-score-launch-event-tickets-1331446425099
For more information, visit REALHEALTHSCORE.com.
Contact
REAL HEALTH SCOREContact
Dr. Nicholas J. Meyer
763-242-2822
realhealthscore.com
Dr. Nicholas J. Meyer
763-242-2822
realhealthscore.com
Categories