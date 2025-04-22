A Revolutionary Health Experience is Here - Dr. Meyer Launches Game-Changing REAL HEALTH SCORE

In a bold move set to transform the wellness landscape, REAL HEALTH SCORE is launching a first-of-its-kind health space where people finally get real answers — and real solutions. Powered by the cutting-edge REAL HEALTH SCORE, this innovative center gives individuals a complete, personalized picture of their health in one place with one-on-one coaching and consultation based on 14 critical metrics that quantify body composition, physical fitness, cardiovascular health, and pulmonary health.