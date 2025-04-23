Dr. Alfred J. Liotta Named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Yonkers, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Alfred J. Liotta of Yonkers, New York, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Dr. Alfred Liotta
With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Alfred Liotta currently serves in the Behavioral Science Department at Mercy University in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where he teaches medical ethics, sociology, and death and dying. His book, "When Students Grieve: A Guide to Bereavement in Schools," was published in 2003 and has recently been introduced in Bologna, Italy.
Dr. Liotta's educational background includes four degrees: a bachelor's in Spanish from SUNY Oneonta, a master's in Spanish literature from St. John's University, a doctorate in educational administration and a master's in social work, both from Fordham University. He is also a Fellow in Thanatology, an advanced professional certification granted by the Association of Death Education and Counseling.
Prior to his position at Mercy University, Dr. Liotta worked as a high school Spanish teacher for over 30 years and then as principal of the Holy Spirit Regional School in Stamford, Connecticut. He has presented on topics such as mental health and grief at venues including the Association of Death Education and Counseling's annual conference, Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, Bellevue Hospital/New York University Medical School, and several other local seminaries, schools, colleges, hospitals, and other community-based organizations.
His achievements include recognition from the Westchester County Seniors Hall of Fame and the Spanish National Honor Society. Dr. Liotta counsels the families of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty for the Tuckahoe Police Department, the Yonkers Fire Department, and other departments. He provides counseling services for hospital patients, serves as a pastoral bereavement counselor, has led wake services in English, Spanish, and French and has offered communion services for homebound congregants for the Archdiocese of New York. Dr. Liotta was named a Knight Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, a Roman Catholic order of knighthood under protection of the Pope.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Alfred enjoys fencing, travel, writing, and family time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
