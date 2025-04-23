Kelly Anne Roscamp Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lakeside, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Anne Roscamp of Lakeside, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the equestrian industry. Roscamp will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
ABOUT Kelly Anne Roscamp
Roscamp is a horse trainer, inventor and entrepreneur who has developed an innovative equine sunscreen powder. My Boojee Pony SPF Powder is a patent-pending premium mineral sunscreen powder specifically formulated for horses. The product provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50 and is water resistant. The non-nano formulation contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, enhanced with bamboo powder, making it anti-bacterial and anti-fungal while being free of fillers, talc, and cornstarch.
“Our product is an innovative solution to protecting sunburn prone horses without the sticky mess and chemicals of traditional balms and cream,” said Roscamp. “It's also much easier to apply with its utility patent pending application.”
When she is not working, Kelly enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and painting.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
