5th Annual Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation Recipients Chosen
Philadelphia Nonprofit awards 3 scholarships to high school seniors.
Camden, NJ, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation has announced the selection of three recipients for its inaugural scholarship program, bringing the total number of scholarships awarded to 13 since the foundation's inception. This announcement was made by Khadijah Butler, the Founder and President of the nonprofit organization.
Each of the three recipients will receive a merit-based scholarship of $1,000 to support their tuition at Temple University, West Chester University, and Penn State, respectively. This initiative reflects the foundation's commitment to providing financial assistance to deserving students.
The Philadelphia memorial nonprofit was established in January 2020 to honor the life of Craig D. Butler, for whom the scholarship is named, and to continue his legacy of integrity, generosity, and service after he was shot and murdered at the hands of a 14-year-old in 1999.
Khadijah Butler noted that this year the foundation expanded its reach to Camden County, New Jersey, resulting in over 45 applications. The selected recipients are remarkable individuals, with achievements that include participation in an upward bound program at the University of Pennsylvania, enrollment in dual classes at Rutgers and Rowan University, and aspirations to establish their own nonprofit organizations.
To qualify for the Craig D. Butler Scholarship, a student must submit an application and supporting documentation, be a resident of Pennsylvania or Camden County NJ at the time of application; be of African American descent; have a scholastic grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, and be entering a two or four-year college or university or an accredited vocational-technical school as a full-time freshman in the fall of the year of the award announcement. The disbursement of funds goes directly to the college, university, or vocational-technical school.
The application process for 2026 graduating high school seniors will be available on the CDB Scholarship’s website in September 2025. Applications and associated materials will be due in April 2026 and recipients will be notified in May 2026.
About Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
The CDB Scholarship Foundation aims to aid young adults from underserved populations to pursue higher education. Each year, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation will seek future high school graduates to offer financial support as they pursue their dreams in the aftermath of gun violence. In addition to the inaugural scholarship award, CDB Scholarships’ key programs are Education (Bridging the Education Gap of minority, low-income students through our inaugural scholarship) Violence Interruption (Redirecting the youths’ focus from gun violence to education and vending at Anti-Violence Resource Events), and Community Wellness (providing scholarship workshops to parents of low-income students and an annual personal care donation drive to college students).
Contact
Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
