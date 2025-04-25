The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Sets May 16 U.S. Premiere Engagements
Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August will begin its U.S. premiere engagements May 16 at select theatres in New York, Los Angeles, Boston; Kansas City, Missouri, and Sedona, Arizona. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work by August, the acclaimed filmmaker whose Pelle the Conqueror starring Max Von Sydow, won the Academy Award, Palme d’Or and Golden Globe, and whose international successes also include The House of the Spirits, starring Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close, and Les Miserables starring Liam Neeson and Uma Thurman. thekissmovie.com
Based on the classic German novel Beware of Pity by Stefan Zwieg, who also inspired The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Kiss stars an award-winning international cast including Danish actors Clara Rosager, Esben Smed, and Lars Mikkelsen who starred in the most recent Star Wars installment Ahsoka.
The Kiss has garnered awards and accolades from critics and festivals around the world, including the Audience Awards at The Roberts Awards in Denmark, Grand Prix at the Warsaw International Festival, Best Director at the Barcelona Film Festival, and Official Selection at the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden, European Film Festival in Lebanon, Film by the Sea International Film Festival, and Bari International Film Festival in Italy. Audiences applauded the film at U.S. festivals including Sun and Stars International Film Festival (Palm Beach, FL), Sedona International Film Festival (Sedona, AZ) and Cinema World Fest (Los Angeles, CA).
Set against the backdrop of 1913 Denmark at the start of World War I, The Kiss follows the journey of Anton, a noble cavalry officer, hoping to complete his military training with distinction. After helping the local Baron out of a tough situation one day with his automobile, he is invited to join him and his family for dinner at their palatial castle, where he meets the Baron’s beautiful wheelchair bound daughter, Edith. The two begin spending more and more time together as Edith slowly falls in love and Anton struggles with being able to discern if his feelings for her are genuine or merely out of pity, all while the ominous threat of the first World War looms over them.
“We’re honored to bring this memorable work by such a distinguished filmmaker to American audiences,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO of World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
World Wide will be collaborating on this release with Juno Films of New York primarily utilizing their extensive expertise in Art house circuit and non-theatrical digital markets following the film’s theatrical release. Juno Films specializes in the development and execution of customized finance and distribution strategies for films targeting specialized audiences.
Media Contact:
Falco Ink.
(212)445-7100
Shannon Treusch
Janice Roland
Danielle Villanella
Contact
Alyssa Beltran
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
