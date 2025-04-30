Author Carolyn Mate Cruze's New Audiobook, "Come to the Waters," is a Collection of Devotions and Poems for Listeners Who Wish to Deepen Their Relationship with God

Recent audiobook release “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” from Audiobook Network author Carolyn Mate Cruze is a stirring assortment of daily devotionals and invites listeners to work towards developing a stronger connection to God in order to fully understand and receive his divine love and salvation.