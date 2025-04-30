Author Carolyn Mate Cruze's New Audiobook, "Come to the Waters," is a Collection of Devotions and Poems for Listeners Who Wish to Deepen Their Relationship with God
Recent audiobook release “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” from Audiobook Network author Carolyn Mate Cruze is a stirring assortment of daily devotionals and invites listeners to work towards developing a stronger connection to God in order to fully understand and receive his divine love and salvation.
Flat Rock, NC, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Mate Cruze, who resides with her husband in the mountains of Western North Carolina, has completed her new audiobook, “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God,” a poignant and eye-opening series of devotionals brimming with messages of God’s love and his promise of salvation to his children.
“The devotionals are written in the first person, as though Jesus is speaking, because that is the way I received them (over a period of many years),” writes Cruze. “The poems, my own creations, are matched with some of the devotionals because they seem to add clarity as well as stand on their own. I have quoted one or more scriptures at the end of each devotional and poem, as well as cited other references, to make sure people will know where my inspiration came from. My sincere desire is that as they read this book, they will be led into a deeper walk with Jesus!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Carolyn Mate Cruze’s new audiobook is a powerful reminder of the never-ending flow of God’s love for his followers, which is always available to those who fully give themselves over to their Lord and Savior. Deeply personal and candid, “Come to the Waters” is an inspiring and enlightening series that promises to bring readers closer to God with each turn of the page.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” by Carolyn Mate Cruze, through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
