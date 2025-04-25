MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico, Offers Innovative Ibogaine Therapy to Address Long-Term SSRI Effects and Serotonin Syndrome Risks

MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico, offers medically supervised ibogaine treatment to help individuals safely discontinue SSRIs and address associated long-term effects, including the risk of serotonin syndrome. By promoting neuroplasticity and restoring neurotransmitter balance, ibogaine therapy at an Ibogaine Retreat called MindScape Retreat provides a holistic approach to mental health recovery in a serene and supportive environment.