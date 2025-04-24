PastDu Unveils AI-Powered Tax Relief Platform, Disrupting the Tax Resolution Industry

PastDu, a startup originating from Stanford, has launched an innovative online platform aimed at helping taxpayers with overdue tax balances. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, PastDu offers an affordable, transparent, and easy-to-use tax resolution service that removes the need for costly lawyers and intermediaries traditionally involved in tax relief. The platform empowers users by simplifying the tax resolution process and connecting them with an effective and affordable program.