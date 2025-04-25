Rebecca L. Feliciano Named a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ocala, FL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been named a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in her field, and she will be included in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Rebecca L. Feliciano
Rebecca L. Feliciano is a staff development RN at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation. She also works with PTSD and trauma clients through her Equine Assisted Learning Program.
Both Feliciano’s mother and father were nurses, and she got her first experience in healthcare in her teens working part-time at a nursing home as a nurse’s assistant. “Taking care of people was innate and natural for me,” said Feliciano. “To help a person at their most vulnerable time was simple.” Feliciano has been in the industry for over 40 years.
A highly-regarded member of P.O.W.E.R., Feliciano was previously recognized by the organization as a Woman of the Month for January and November 2024 and February 2025. In addition, she was honored as a Lifetime Achievement Member and showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards last June. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Feliciano received her A.D.N. from the St. Elizabeths Hospital School of Nursing and obtained a B.S.N. from Wilmington University. She also maintains several certifications, including Med/Surg, Chemotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Gerontology, and an EAL - Equine Assisted Learning Certification.
Rebecca proudly served in the United States Army during the Iraqi Freedom conflict. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family as well as riding and caring for horses.
For more information, please contact: rebeccalynnefeliciano2019@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION OF WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE RECOGNIZED) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Rebecca L. Feliciano
Rebecca L. Feliciano is a staff development RN at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation. She also works with PTSD and trauma clients through her Equine Assisted Learning Program.
Both Feliciano’s mother and father were nurses, and she got her first experience in healthcare in her teens working part-time at a nursing home as a nurse’s assistant. “Taking care of people was innate and natural for me,” said Feliciano. “To help a person at their most vulnerable time was simple.” Feliciano has been in the industry for over 40 years.
A highly-regarded member of P.O.W.E.R., Feliciano was previously recognized by the organization as a Woman of the Month for January and November 2024 and February 2025. In addition, she was honored as a Lifetime Achievement Member and showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards last June. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Feliciano received her A.D.N. from the St. Elizabeths Hospital School of Nursing and obtained a B.S.N. from Wilmington University. She also maintains several certifications, including Med/Surg, Chemotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Gerontology, and an EAL - Equine Assisted Learning Certification.
Rebecca proudly served in the United States Army during the Iraqi Freedom conflict. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family as well as riding and caring for horses.
For more information, please contact: rebeccalynnefeliciano2019@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION OF WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE RECOGNIZED) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories