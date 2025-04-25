Inaugural User Group Meeting for HealthTech Innovators Hosted by GD
HealthTech Innovation Leaders come together in GD’s newest User Group.
Ridgefield, NJ, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- General Devices (GD), a leader in emergency care communication solutions, proudly hosted its inaugural GD User Group meeting on March 26, bringing together a hand-selected team of healthcare professionals who are leaders of innovation with GD’s solutions.
The GD User Group is a community of champions — a group of passionate and forward-thinking customers — who are using GD solutions in impactful ways. This group serves as a platform to spotlight real-world use cases, amplify success stories, and influence the future of healthcare communication technology. Members will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with GD’s team, share their expertise, connect with peers across the country and be spotlighted as industry leaders.
“We created this group to recognize and support the trailblazers using our technology to make a difference in emergency healthcare,” said Andrew Poer, Customer Success Manager at General Devices. “Their insights help us shape better solutions, and their stories inspire others in the field.”
Applications are now open for current GD customers who want to be part of this exciting initiative; the next meeting is scheduled to be held on June 25.
Interested users can apply by filling out the GD User Group application at the link below:
https://connect.general-devices.com/user-group
About GD (General Devices)
GD is a 40-year-old medical technology company that specializes in mobile telemedicine and telehealth that enables simply smarter patient care by empowering hospitals, EMS, mobile integrated healthcare, community paramedicine, and public safety responders with the most comprehensive, highly configurable, and affordable medical team communications solutions. Learn more at general-devices.com
Media Contact
Alessia Ambrosino
201.313.7075
