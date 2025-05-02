Author Linda Fergerson's New Audiobook, “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly,” is a Moving Story of One Girl’s Journey with Faith, Family, and Forbidden Love

Recent audiobook release “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Linda Fergerson is a compelling novel that follows a young girl who finds herself caught between the orthodox beliefs of her mother and the newfound Christian faith of her father, all while exploring an unexpected romance that has captured her heart.