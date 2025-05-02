Author Linda Fergerson's New Audiobook, “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly,” is a Moving Story of One Girl’s Journey with Faith, Family, and Forbidden Love
Recent audiobook release “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Linda Fergerson is a compelling novel that follows a young girl who finds herself caught between the orthodox beliefs of her mother and the newfound Christian faith of her father, all while exploring an unexpected romance that has captured her heart.
Dodge City, KS, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Fergerson, a loving wife and mother of three has found healing and beauty in dancing in intimacy with Christ, has completed her new audiobook, “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly”: a stirring tale set in ancient Jerusalem that centers around a young girl who is torn between the traditional worldview of her mother and the newfound progressive faith of her father, forcing her on a journey to find herself and what her faith means to her.
“Jerusha’s father dotes on her and calls her royalty, a lioness who will one day dance before his King,” writes Fergerson. “Jerusha adores her father, but she cannot tell him her darkest secret. Instead of dancing like other Jewish girls, Jerusha sits alone, plagued by guilt for a crime she did not commit. Who will believe her story against the word of the most respected religious leader in Jerusalem?
“Jerusha’s fears are amplified and her nightmares realized when her Jewish mother forces her to leave her father’s protection and live as a lowly servant in the home of the high priest. Will the esteemed son of the high priest still want to marry her? Or will Timon, a handsome Christian man and her father’s apprentice win her heart?
“Caught between the orthodox beliefs of her beautiful Jewish mother and her father’s newfound faith in the Messiah Yeshua, Jerusha is plummeted into a soul-wrenching family tragedy that leaves her young heart with more questions than answers.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Fergerson’s new audiobook is the first book of “The Lion and the Butterfly” series and invites listeners to discover the sword that Jesus warned would divide family members, as well as the chrysalis of hope for a new beginning through faith in Yeshua. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “A Royal Dance” promises an unforgettable journey that is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly” by Linda Fergerson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
