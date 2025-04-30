Vetirus Pharmaceuticals Acquires Enso Discoveries to Expand Regenerative Medicine Portfolio
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals, a multinational company headquartered in Naples, Florida, and London, UK, announced its acquisition of Enso Discoveries, LLC, a Manhattan, Kansas-based biotech company specializing in regenerative medicine. The acquisition was revealed at the 10th annual Animal Health, Nutrition, and Technology Innovation Europe.
Naples, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vetirus Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in biologic therapies for human and veterinary health, today announced its acquisition of Enso Discoveries, LLC, a Manhattan, Kansas-based biotech company specializing in regenerative medicine. This strategic acquisition enhances Vetirus’ capabilities in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions to improve the lives of animals and humans worldwide.
Enso Discoveries is renowned for its development of cutting-edge products such as Rebound PRP™ and Rebound PRF®, which are widely used in veterinary and human health markets. These patented regenerative medicine kits provide accessible and validated therapies that promote optimal healing.
Robert Jordan, CEO of Vetirus Pharmaceuticals, stated: “The acquisition of Enso Discoveries is an evolutionary step for Vetirus. Their expertise in regenerative medicine and their commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to redefine healthcare solutions globally. The Rebound products are device-agnostic, meaning any veterinarian with a centrifuge in their practice can begin doing high performance PRP and PRF therapy without a commitment to any major capital expenditure in their practice. With increasing margin pressure across all veterinary practices, both general practice and specialist, this will be a very welcome bonus.”
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals is a multinational company headquartered in Naples, Florida and London, UK. It focuses on biologic therapies that improve patient outcomes across human and veterinary markets.
The financial terms of the acquisition remain confidential. However, both companies have confirmed that transaction includes the full transfer of Enso Disoveries’ intellectual property portfolio, including patents for its flagship products Rebound PRP™ and Rebound PRF®.
The Deal has been structured to allow for a seamless operational transition while leveraging Vetirus Pharmaceuticals’ global infrastructure to scale Rebound High Performance PRP.
This acquisition underscores Vetirus’ commitment to advancing regenerative medicine while expanding its global footprint. By integrating Enso Discoveries and expertise into its portfolio, Vetirus aims to accelerate research and development efforts while enhancing its ability to deliver groundbreaking therapies across veterinary and human health sectors.
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals has worked closely with Enso Discoveries’ leadership team to ensure a smooth integration process. The combined entity will focus on scaling production capabilities, expanding market access for existing products, and exploring new applications for regenerative medicine technologies. Vetirus is committed to maintaining uninterrupted service for current customers during this transition.
